Supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist group held a demonstration in Sweden’s capital, calling for an end to Türkiye's counterterrorism operations in northern Syria and northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

The YPG/PKK defenders gathered in Sergels Torg Square on Sunday, demanding that Sweden impose an arms embargo on Türkiye and cancel the agreement reached this June on Sweden’s prospective NATO membership.

Carrying posters, rags and other items symbolising the terror outfit, protesters called for Operation Claw-Sword to be stopped.

The Pence-Kilic (Claw-Sword) Air Operation was conducted in northern Iraq and northern Syria, both areas used by terrorists as hideouts to plan and mount attacks against Türkiye, the National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The operation came after last Sunday's terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The ministry said the operation was carried out in line with the right of self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Sweden's anti-terror law

Last Wednesday Sweden moved towards a constitutional amendment to alter its anti-terror law.

The changes would give greater opportunity to restrict freedom of association for groups engaged in terrorism – a key demand from Türkiye to approve Stockholm’s NATO membership bid.

It would also be possible to propose and decide on laws that ban terror groups or involve participation in a terror group’s criminal offenses.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

Source: AA