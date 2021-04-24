Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 146M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 24:

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in Britain to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry in Britain December 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 24:

One billion Covid jabs: a pin-prick of hope for humanity

Six months on, nearly one billion Covid jabs – both first and second shots – have been administered globally, according to AFP's database.

The unprecedented inoculation drive is seen as the world's ticket out of the coronavirus disaster, despite concerns about rare side effects, worries over supply, and a glaring inequality between rich and poor.

With new Covid variants sparking a worrying fresh spike of cases and uncertainty over the vaccines' effectiveness against them, the planet is now racing to inoculate as many people as possible before being overwhelmed by yet another wave of a pandemic that has already killed three million people.

Malaysia receives first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines – Bernama

Malaysia has received 268,800 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, its first batch from the pharmaceutical company, state news agency reported.

Health Minister Adham Baba said the batch was purchased through the COVAX facility.

"The COVAX facility sent the vaccine from South Korea, and we will keep it at the designated storage centre," he told reporters, according to Bernama.

Bulgaria eases restrictions ahead of Orthodox Easter

Bulgaria is easing restrictions ahead of Orthodox Easter and the start of the summer vacation season even as the virus morbidity rate remains relatively high.

The government is allowing indoor church services on Palm Sunday and Easter but requiring them to be reduced in length. The willow branches traditionally handed out on Palm Sunday also must be distributed outside church buildings.

Worshippers also are advised not to touch or kiss religious icons, and to avoid crowds and wear protective masks.

Russia reports 8,828 new cases

Russia has reported 8,828 new virus cases, including 2,541 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 4,753,789 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis centre said 399 more deaths of patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 107,900.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Cambodia closes markets to curb the virus

Cambodia has closed all markets in the capital Phnom Penh to contain a spike in coronavirus infections as thousands of families plead for food during a two-week lockdown.

The Southeast Asian country has one of the world's smallest coronavirus caseloads, but an outbreak that started in late February has seen overall cases spike to 8,848 and 61 deaths.

Phnom Penh went into lockdown on April 15 and has declared some districts "red zones," banning people from leaving their homes except for medical reasons.

New Zealand pauses travel bubble with Western Australia

New Zealand has paused arrivals from Western Australia, temporarily excluding the state's travellers from a quarantine-free bubble between the countries due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

"As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government," a statement on the New Zealand government website said.

Earlier on Friday the Perth and Peel regions were sent into a three-day lockdown after Western Australia recorded its first community transmission of the virus in 12 months .

South Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40M vaccine doses

South Korea has said it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.

That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.

It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.

India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle

India's coronavirus infections have risen by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry has said, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day, as overwhelmed hospitals in the densely-populated country begged for oxygen supplies.

India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a rate of one virus death in just under every four minutes in Delhi as the capital's underfunded health system buckles.

The government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen from the far corners of the country to Delhi. Television showed an oxygen truck arriving at Delhi's Batra hospital after it issued an SOS saying it had 90 minutes of oxygen left for its 260 patients.

Germany reports 23,392 cases – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 23,392 to 3,268,645, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 286 to 81,444, the tally showed.

Thailand reports 2,839 cases

Thailand has reported 2,839 new virus cases, a record number of new cases in the country's third wave of infection, bringing total infections to 53,022 cases.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported eight new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 129 since the pandemic started last year.

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll

Pakistan has reported its highest virus death toll in a single day.

Authorities reported 157 deaths, bringing the overall fatalities to 16,999. A total of 5,908 additional cases pushed the toll to 790,016, as authorities complain of routine violations of social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that military troops will be called to help police enforce the restrictions in public places.

Papua New Guinea's death toll passes 100

The South Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) has reported three new virus related deaths, health officials said on Saturday, bringing the country's total deaths to 102.

The official number of coronavirus infections in the nation of 8.8 million people rose to 10,602, with 52 new cases, the National Control Centre for Covid-19 said in a statement.

Health officials have said previously, however, that the official number of cases likely vastly underestimates the scale of the outbreak as the country's fragile health system is unable to conduct mass testing.

Parts of Western Australia in three-day lockdown after small outbreak

More than 2 million people in the state of Western Australia began their first full day of a snap three day lockdown after a coronavirus outbreak in a hotel quarantine facility led to community transmission.

People in the state capital Perth and the neighbouring Peel region have been asked to stay home except for essential work, and medical and shopping purposes.

Ceremonies to honour Australia's military personnel on the Anzac Day holiday on Sunday have been cancelled. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic forced most traditional memorials to be cancelled across Australia for the first time in decades.

US FDA, CDC lift pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine use

The US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined the recommended pause regarding the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the US should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume, the FDA said.

Mexico reports 3,911 new cases, 409 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 3,911 new confirmed cases in the country and 409 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,323,430 infections and 214,504 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Kuwait suspends commercial flights from India

Kuwait's directorate general of civil aviation said early on Saturday in a tweet that it had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India, effective April 24 and until further notice.

The move was on the instructions of health authorities after an evaluation of the global coronavirus status.

All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India, the statement said.

Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter. Cargo is unaffected.

Brazil records 2,914 new deaths

Brazil recorded 2,914 new deaths, and 69,105 new cases, the Health Ministry said.

More than 386,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with 14.24 million confirmed cases of infection, Health Ministry data show.

Pandemic fuels rise in poverty, squatting in Peru

Thousands of people left without homes amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic are now occupying a temporary settlement on the outskirts of the Peruvian capital Lima.

On a bare hillside in Villa El Salvador, metres from the Pacific Ocean, those living in the camp say their numbers have now reached 9,000.

Plastic tents and shelters cover the sandy slope, with families steadily arriving over the course of recent weeks.

Authorities have urged them to leave peacefully, but many have no alternative.

The women of the settlement are the ones who guard the entrance to the camp night and day in the hope they will be left alone.

"We are not invaders; we are not traffickers, neither criminals nor gang members, we are mothers in real need, there are single mothers, there are widows among us, who have lost their husbands during the pandemic," said Claudia Pauccar, who finds work as a waste picker.

According to a report by non-profit research centre the Group for the Analysis of Development, Peru has a housing deficit of almost two million dwellings, putting it second in Latin America, after Cuba, in terms of levels of informal land occupation.

AstraZeneca vaccine doses in US should go to hard-hit countries - business group

The US Chamber of Commerce called on the Biden administration to release millions of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from storage for shipment to India, Brazil and other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The vaccine doses will not be needed in the United States, where it's estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce enough doses by early June to vaccinate every American," Myron Brilliant, the chamber's vice president and head of international affairs, said in a statement.

Shipping stockpiled AstraZeneca vaccine doses to countries struggling with the coronavirus "would affirm US leadership, including in COVAX" he said, referring to an international partnership to ensure broad access to vaccines. "No one is safe from the pandemic until we are all safe from it."

"The US Chamber of Commerce strongly encourages the administration to release the millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses in storage - as well as other life-support equipment – for shipment to India, Brazil and other nations hard hit by the pandemic," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies