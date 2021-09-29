Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 233M people and killed at least 4.7M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for September 29:

People pass by the entrance of a Prevent Senior hospital chain unity in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Brazil hospital chain hid virus deaths, whistleblowers' lawyer tells Senate

A Brazilian hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly Covid-19 patients without their knowledge as part of an effort to validate President Jair Bolsonaro's preferred "miracle cure," a lawyer for whistleblowing doctors has told senators.

At least nine people died of Covid-19 during the trials at the Prevent Senior hospital chain from March to April 2020, but their charts were altered to hide the cause of death, lawyer Bruna Morato told a Senate inquiry.

Prevent Senior rejected the accusations as unfounded and said it had "rigorously reported" all deaths. It added in a statement that 7 percent of the 56,000 Covid-19 patients it treated had died, a better record than other public and private hospitals.

Pedro Batista, owner and executive director of the hospital chain, acknowledged in testimony to the Senate inquiry last week that patients' charts where altered to remove any reference to Covid-19 after they had been hospitalised for two weeks, saying they were no longer a risk of contagion.

He denied testing unproven drugs on patients without their knowledge, saying doctors prescribed them when patients asked.

"It's the doctor who prescribes any medicine and, at the time, everyone recalls comments from (President Bolsonaro) and other influential people, so there were a lot of patients demanding prescriptions," Batista told the senators.

On Tuesday, Morato, representing 12 doctors employed at Prevent Senior, said the company threatened and fired doctors who disagreed with a predetermined "Covid kit" that included hydroxychloroquine, erythromycin and ivermectin. There is no scientific evidence that those drugs are beneficial in the treatment of Covid-19.

"Very vulnerable elderly patients were told there was a good treatment, but they did not know they were being used as guinea pigs," Morato, the whistleblowers' attorney, told senators investigating Brazil's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said doctors were told not to explain the treatment to the patients or their relatives.

"The purpose was to show that there was an effective treatment against Covid-19," Morato said.

She said the hospital had an agreement to help the Bolsonaro government, which was touting the unproven drugs as an effective treatment against the virus that would protect Brazilians from contagion if they went back to work.

Prevent Senior denied it had ever dismissed doctors who disagreed with the treatment and questioned why the lawyer did not name the anonymous accusers.

The Health Ministry did not reply to a request for comment. It is unclear how much the government knew about the alleged trials.

Australia to end emergency support as vaccinations rise

Australia will wind down emergency financial payments aimed at helping people and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic as Covid-19 vaccinations rise, with payments in some states likely to end in weeks.

The federal government has spent over A$9 billion ($6.5 billion) since June to support around 2 million people, but will phase out the payments as vaccination levels near targetted levels at 70 percent-80 percent, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

"We are expecting when restrictions ease, people will get back to work, businesses will reopen and people will go about their daily lives," Frydenberg told a media briefing.

Australia is grappling with a third wave of infections fuelled by the Delta variant that has plunged its largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne and the capital Canberra into a weeks-long lockdown, putting its A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy on the brink of a second recession in as many years.

New Zealand reports a jump in new cases



New Zealand has reported 45 new cases of Covid-19, all in the biggest city Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1,230.

The new cases were much higher than just eight reported on Tuesday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies