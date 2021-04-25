Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 147M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 25:

A health worker shows the syringe to a citizen after applying a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease vaccine, during a vaccination day for 57-year-old and older citizens, in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, April 25:

China reports 13 new cases

China reported 13 new cases on April 24, up from nine cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 14 from 12 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China stands at 90,588, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Brazil registers 71,137 new cases, 3,076 deaths

Brazil has recorded 71,137 new cases of coronavirus and 3,076 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Mexico reports 3,308 new cases, 349 deaths

Mexico reported 3,308 new confirmed cases in the country and 349 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the country's total to 2,326,738 infections and 214,853 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

UK officials close to deal to buy tens of millions more doses of Pfizer vaccine - Sunday Times

UK officials are close to finalising a deal to purchase tens of millions more doses of the Pfizer vaccine in time for a third booster dose to be given to the elderly this autumn, the Sunday Times reported.

Government sources told the newspaper that they hope to roughly double the UK's original order of 40 million jabs.

If talks succeed, the extra stock may also be used for those in their 20s, who are to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab, the report added. Britain's NHS will start inviting those in their 30s for vaccines by the end of this week.

Costa Rica hits new daily record of infections

Costa Rica on Saturday registered 1,830 new infections, its highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, with space for the most critical patients at public hospitals nearly full, health authorities said.

There have been 238,760 cases and 3,143 deaths in the Central American country of 5 million people, whose tourism-driven economy has been hit by the pandemic's toll on global travel.

"We are living through the darkest health moment of Costa Rica in modern times," Health Minister Daniel Salas said in a televised address to the nation.

He added that the 125 beds in intensive care units allocated for severe cases are 94% full, and said the remaining space could be filled in the coming days.

Salas said cars could no longer be on the road from 9 pm to 5 am as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but authorities would not impose a stricter lockdown to avoid hurting the economy.

"We have to take into account that people need to work," Salas said, noting that government resources to disburse financial aid were depleted last year.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies