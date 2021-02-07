Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.31 million people and infected more than 106.22 million. Here are the developments for February 7:

Jose Marques de Andrade receives the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine for the Covid-19 from a municipal health worker, near the Solimoes river banks, where Ribeirinhos (river dwellers) live, in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, on February 1, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, February 7, 2021

Brazil reports 50,630 new cases, 978 deaths

Brazil has had 50,630 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 978 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 9,497,795 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 231,012, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

South Africa records 3,184 new infections

South Africa has recorded 3,184 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total to 1,473,700, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

“Regrettably, we report a further 278 Covid-19 related deaths,” Mlkhize said, adding that it brings the number of fatalities to 46,180.

The coastal city of Kwa-Zulu Natal had the highest death toll Saturday with 109, followed by the tourism province of Western Cape which recorded 57 deaths.

Gauteng province, which includes the capital of Pretoria and the largest city, Johannesburg, registered 50 deaths. While the remaining six provinces each have less than 47 deaths reported.

South Africa has the highest number of Covid-19 cases on the continent and is also struggling with a newly discovered variant that has spread to several countries.

Africa’s most advanced economy has conducted 8,469,756 tests with 33,187 new tests recorded since Friday.

AstraZeneca thinks shot can stop severe disease from South Africa Covid variant

British drugmaker AstraZeneca has said it believes its Covid-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could protect against severe disease caused by the South African variant of the virus.

AstraZeneca confirmed that early data from a small trial, first reported by the Financial Times, had shown limited efficacy for the vaccine against mild disease primarily due to this variant.

"We do believe our vaccine could protect against severe disease, as neutralising antibody activity is equivalent to that of other Covid-19 vaccines that have demonstrated activity against more severe disease, particularly when the dosing interval is optimised to 8-12 weeks," a spokesman said in a statement.

Greece imposes curfew in Attica Region to combat virus



Streets and squares in the Greek capital of Athens were empty on Saturday night as an extended curfew to stop the spread of the coronavirus took effect.

The Greek government announced on Friday a new curfew in the Attica region and two more regions which will remain in place every weekend until at least February 15.

The curfew began at 16:00GMT and will run until 03:00GMT.

The country of 11 million people is currently vaccinating those 80 and over, as well as health care workers.

Greek authorities said on Saturday a further 1,113 new virus cases and 29 new deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours.

Greece's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 163,213, with 5,951 dead.

