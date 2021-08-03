Fast News

Covid-19 has killed over 4.2M people and infected nearly 200M globally. Here're all the coronavirus-related developments for August 3:

People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2021. (Reuters)

August 3, Tuesday

China orders mass testing after virus returns to Wuhan

Chinese authorities have announced mass testing in Wuhan as an unusually wide series of outbreaks reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.

The provincial capital of 11 million people in central China is the latest city to undergo city-wide testing.

Three cases were confirmed in Wuhan on Monday, its first non-imported cases in more than a year.

China has largely curbed at home after the initial outbreak that devastated Wuhan and spread globally. Since then, authorities have tamped down and controlled the disease whenever it pops up with quick lockdowns and mass testing.

The current outbreaks are still in the hundreds of cases in total, but have spread much more widely than previous ones. Many of the cases have been identified as the highly contagious delta variant.

The National Health Commission said Tuesday that 90 new cases had been confirmed the previous day.

South Korea on alert for new Delta Plus variant

South Korea has detected its first two cases of the new Delta Plus variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday, as the country battles with its fourth wave of infections.

The Delta Plus variant is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first identified in India, and has acquired the spike protein mutation called K417N, which is also found in the Beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Reports of Delta Plus cases have been few, and a handful of countries, including Britain, Portugal and India, have reported some cases.

"The first case (in South Korea) was identified in a man in 40s who has no recent travel records," the KDCA told Reuters. The source of transmission is under investigation.

Test results in around 280 people who were in contact with the man found that only his son was positive too, Park Young-joon, a KDCA official told a briefing.

Park said it was unclear whether the son was also infected with Delta Plus.

Tokyo daily infection cases total 3,709

Newly-reported cases in Tokyo totaled 3,709 on Tuesday, the metropolitan government announced.

The Olympic host city registered a record daily total of 4,058 on Saturday.

Bangladesh allows human trials of India's homegrown vaccine

Bangladesh has greenlit human trials of India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine, official sources confirmed.

“After a thorough scientific analysis, we have given ethical clearance for human trial of this Indian vaccine (COVAXIN) and more than a month ago, we also recommended human trials of a Chinese vaccine, excluding Sinopharm,” Syed Modasser Ali, chairman of state-run Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC), told Anadolu Agency.

He added that a Chinese university and another company of the country jointly applied for a human trial of a Chinese vaccine through Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, a premier postgraduate medical institution of Bangladesh, a month before the Indian application.

Ali, however, added that he could not reveal the name of the vaccine.

About the human trial of the local Indian vaccine, Ali added: “We have formed an independent committee to review this vacc ine and after a full scientific analysis of the committee, we have permitted human trial.”

Nigeria receives 4M vaccine doses from US: Official

Nigeria received four million doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the US, officials have announced.

Faisal Shuiab, head of the country's Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHDA), said late on Monday that the doses arrived in the country on the previous day.

"These four million doses of Moderna were donated by the U S government and distribution to all states will soon start," Shuaib said in the capital Abuja, inspecting the shipment alongside other health officials.

He said the new doses could be administered with AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Nigeria recorded 32 new confined cases of the Delta variant pushing total confirmed cases at 174,315, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Russia reports 22,010 new cases, 788 deaths

Russia reported 22,010 new cases, including 1,952 in Moscow, taking the total to 6,334,195 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 788 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,766 -RKI

Germany's tally of infections rose by 1,766 to 3,773,875, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 19 to 91,679, the figures showed.

Shortage of medical staff worsens Indonesia's virus crisis

A shortage of medical staff has compounded the virus crisis in Indonesia, as healthcare workers increasingly fall victim to the virus.

With numbers of infections in Indonesia skyrocketing and deaths steadily climbing, health staff feel they have no other option but to jump right back into the fray to help their overworked colleagues.

Irman Pahlepi is back at work in Jakarta's Dr. Suyoto public hospital, immediately resuming his duties treating patients after recovering from an infection himself, for the second time.

“We have so many extra patients to treat compared to last year,” he said. “The number of Covid-19 patients is four times higher now than during the previous highest spike in January.”

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, had its deadliest day last week with more than 2,000 people dying last Tuesday, and has reported only slightly lower daily numbers since then.

The total death toll currently exceeds 97,000, with more than 1,200 health workers among the dead. Just under 600 were doctors.

China's Wuhan to test all residents as virus returns

Authorities in Wuhan say they would test its entire population after the central Chinese city where the virus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.



The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday.



Authorities announced on Monday that seven locally transmitted infections had been found among migrant workers in the city, breaking a year-long streak without domestic cases after it squashed an initial outbreak with an unprecedented lockdown in early 2020.



China has confined the residents of entire cities to their homes, cut domestic transport links and rolled out mass testing in recent days as it battles its largest outbreak in months.

NSW premier sets vaccination target for Sydney

The premier of Australia's most populous state has set a goal to administer 6 million vaccine doses the end of August.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney that about 3.9 million doses have already been administered in the state.

She said 6 million jabs would give Greater Sydney more options for life after August 29.

The lockdown in Sydney and surrounds was in place till at least August 28.

Berejiklian reported 199 new cases on Tuesday, with most of the infections occurring in workplaces and households.

"If you must leave the house, assume everybody that you're coming into contact with has the virus," she said.

Sydney and its surrounding areas are in the sixth week of lockdown.

India reports 30,549 new cases

India reported 30,549 new cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.

Japan will only hospitalise most serious cases as infections surge

Japan will focus on hospitalising patients who are seriously ill and those at risk of becoming so while others isolate at home, officials said, amid worries about a strained medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo.

The country has seen a sharp increase in cases, and is recording more than 10,000 daily new infections nationwide. Tokyo had a record high of 4,058 on Saturday.

Fewer elderly people, most of whom are vaccinated, are getting infected, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

"On the other hand, infections of younger people are increasing and people in their 40s and 50s with severe symptoms are rising," he said. "With people also being admitted to hospital with heat stroke, some people are not able to immediately get admitted and are recovering at home."

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, announcing the change on Monday, said the government would ensure that people isolating at home can be hospitalised if necessary.

Previous policy had focused on hospitalising a broader category of high-risk patients.

New Zealand PM Ardern tests negative

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's test result is negative, a government spokesman confirmed.

Ardern had stepped back from her duties on Tuesday after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter.

She had taken a test earlier in the day as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson stood in for Ardern and took on all her responsibilities for the day.

New Zealand is largely free of the virus and has had no cases in the community since February.

Death toll in Colombia passes 121,000

The death toll in Colombia surpassed 121,000 on Monday, with 218 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

The country also reported 6,636 new cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry, taking the total to 4.80 million.

Another 10,422 people won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4.59 million.

More than 15.49 million people have received at leas t one dose of vaccine while 9.78 million are fully vaccinated in the country with a population of over 51 million.

Japan starts to 'name and shame' quarantine rule-breakers

Japan has carried out a threat to publicly shame people not complying with coronavirus border control measures, releasing the names of three people who broke quarantine rules after returning from overseas.

The Health Ministry said late on Monday the three Japanese nationals named had clearly acted to avoid contact with authorities after recently returning from abroad.

The announcement, the first of its kind, sparked a flurry of speculation among Twitter users about the details of those identified, such as their jobs and locations.

Japan is asking all travellers from overseas, including its own citizens, to self-quarantine for two weeks, during which they are asked to use a location-tracking smartphone app and report on their health condition

Australia's New South Wales reports 199 locally acquired cases

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, has reported 199 locally acquired cases of Covid-19, down from 207 a day earlier, as officials scramble to bring under control an outbreak of the Delta variant in state capital Sydney.

Of the new cases, at least 50 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Total cases in the year's worst outbreak have topped 3,800 since the first was detected in mid-June.

China reports 90 new coronavirus cases

China has reported 90 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 2, compared with 98 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 61 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 55 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 41 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 60 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of August 2, mainland China had recorded 93,193 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Mexico sees nearly 250 new deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 6,506 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 245 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,861,498 infections and 241,279 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

NZL PM Ardern takes Covid test

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken a Covid-19 test after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter, the government spokesman has said.

Ardern will step back from her duties for the day due to the sickness and the deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will take on the responsibilities, the spokesman said.

New Zealand is largely free of coronavirus and has had no cases in the community since February.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies