More than 22.5 million people have been infected by Covid-19, with the disease claiming at least 790,000 lives around the world. Here are updates for August 20:

Virus Outbreak Australia Asia A lone man looks out towards the Yarra River and the empty Central business district during lockdown in Melbourne, Australia. August 5, 2020. (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / AP)

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Australia sees progress

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria, the country's Covid-19 hot spot, has reported a small daily increase in new infections with 240 cases duringthe past 24 hours.

The figures will buoy optimism that a hard lockdown of the state capital Melbourne is containing the spread of the new coronavirus, which had threatened to spill across the rest of the country.

Victoria reported 216 cases a day earlier, the lowest one-day rise in five weeks.

Mexico reports nearly 6,000 new cases

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,792 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection and 707 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 537,031 cases and 58,481 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

New Zealand sees five new cases

New Zealand reports five new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, compared with six a day earlier, as the Pacific nation battles a fresh outbreak in its biggest city of Auckland.

An abrupt resurgence of infections last week in Auckland prompted the government to reimpose some lockdown restrictions on the city's 1.7 million residents.

New Zealand so far has reported just over 1,300 confirmed cases and 22 deaths from the virus. There are 101 active cases in the country.

China papers back Wuhan park

Chinese state newspapers threw their support behind an amusement park in the central city of Wuhan after pictures of a densely-packed pool party at the park went viral overseas amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

Videos and photos of an electronic music festival at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park on July 11 raised eyebrows overseas, but reflected life returning to normal in the city where the virus causing Covid-19 was first detected, the official English-language China Daily newspaper said in a front-page story.

China on Thursday reported its fourth straight day of zero locally transmitted coronavirus infections.

