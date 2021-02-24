Fast News

Covid-19 disease has killed nearly 2.5 million people and infected over 112 million globally. Here are coronavirus-related developments for February 24:

In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, Doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines sit in vials at the Fiocruz Foundation after being bottled in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AP Archive)

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Ghana to receive first doses of Covax vaccines

Ghana is to receive Wednesday the first shipment of vaccines from Covax, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free to poor countries, UNICEF and the World Health Organization said.

"We are pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the Covid-19 vaccines from the Covax facility," UNICEF, which organised the shipment from Mumbai, said in a joint statement with the WHO.

It said the 600,000 doses are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, "which represent part of the first wave of Covid vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries."

The West African nation has recorded 80,759 Covid-19 cases and 582 deaths since the start of the pandemic. These figures are believed to fall short of the real toll as the number of tests is low.

Russia reports 11,749 new cases, 383 deaths

Russia has reported 11,749 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,417 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,200,902 since the pandemic began.

The government task force also reported 383 deaths, taking Russia's official death toll to 84,430.

Palestinian economy minister tests positive

The Palestinian economy minister and government spokesman has tested positive.

The Ministry of Economy announced late on Tuesday that Khaled al Osaily had contracted the virus, adding that he's in good health," without disclosing further details.

Palestine, so far, has recorded 199,769 coronavirus cases, including 3,000 deaths, and 184,210 recoveries.

Malaysia launches vaccination drive as PM gets first shot

Malaysia has launched its inoculation programme, which authorities hope will rein in a spike in infections and help revive an economy that recorded its worst slump in over two decades last year.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was the first to be given the vaccine, developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, as part of government efforts to reassu re people of the vaccine's safety.

With nearly 290,000 coronavirus cases and 1,076 deaths, the Southeast Asian nation had largely contained the virus for most of last year, but a spike in infections that started in September has placed Malaysia third in the region in total cases, behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

It has set an ambitious target of vaccinating at least 80 percent of its 32 million people by February next year implementing the process in three phases, with the first expected to run from February to April involving 300,000 medical and 200,000 non-medical frontline workers - including politicians, security personnel and welfare officers.

Israel approves night-time curfew

Israel’s government has approved a nighttime curfew from Thursday until Sunday to prevent the spread of the virus over the Purim holiday.

The Prime Minister’s Office and Health Ministry said in a statement that a curfew from 8:30 pm until 5 am (local time) would be in force starting Purim eve.

The holiday lockdown prohibits any large gatherings of more than 10 people indoors, concerts, parades or parties typical of the holiday’s observances.

Israel reopened its economy last week after a nearly two-month lockdown, the country’s third since the start of the pandemic, as new cases began to gradually decrease. But recent days have seen a slight uptick in new infections, prompting the government to impose the new lockdown.

It has one of the highest immunisation rates per capita, with over 4.5 million of its citizens having received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The Health Ministry has reported over 759,000 cases and at least 5,634 deaths from Covid-19.

India warns states of worsening situation if rules ignored

India has warned that a breach of guidelines on testing and other measures to contain the virus could worsen a recent spurt in infections in many states, particularly after it detected several variants.

Nearly a month after the health minister declared that the virus had been contained, states such as Maharashtra in the west and Kerala in the south have reported a surge in cases, as reluctance grows over mask-wearing and social distancing norms.

India's tally of infections stands at 11.03 million, swelled in t he past 24 hours by 13,742, health ministry data shows, while deaths rose by a two-week high of 104 to 156,567.

"Any laxity in implementing stringent measures to curb the spread, especially in view of new strain of virus...could compound the situation," the health ministry said in a statement that singled out nine states and a federal territory.

India has confirmed the long-time presence of two mutant variants - N440K and E484Q - in addition to those first detected in Brazil, Britain and South Africa.

Yemen warns against possible second wave

Hospitals should prepare for a possible second wave and take steps to prevent its spread, health authorities in the government-controlled part of Yemen have said.

Testing and reporting are limited in the war-torn country, but confirmed cases have risen in the past 10 days, after having levelled off since September to just a couple of new cases a day.

Eleven new cases were reported on Tuesday and on Monday each by the supreme national emergency committee for the internationally recognised government.

Yemen's government has reported 2,187 infections, including 620 deaths. Houthi authorities, who control most large urban centres, have not provided figures since May when they said there were four cases and one death.

But these official figures vastly underestimate the spread of the virus, say the United Nations and aid agencies, which have been preparing for several months to tackle a possible second wave during winter.

World Bank threatens to cut Lebanon's vaccine aid

The World Bank has threatened to suspend financing for vaccines in Lebanon as it investigated suspected favoritism amid accusations that lawmakers were inoculated in parliament without prior approval.

A top Lebanese official supervising the vaccine rollout called it “outrageous” and threatened to step down amid an outcry on social media by Lebanese deeply mistrustful of their notoriously corrupt politicians.

The World Bank is a major financier of Lebanon’s coronavirus campaign and has approved $34 million to pay for vaccines for 2 million people. Suspending its assistance would have grave implications for the cash-strapped government, which is going through an unprecedented financial and economic crisis and reliant on foreign assistance.

The vaccination campaign began February 14 and Lebanon has so far received nearly 60,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Teachers may play role in in-school transmission

Teachers may play an important role in the transmission of the virus within schools, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, citing a study conducted in elementary schools in a Georgia school district where it said mask use and social distancing were sometimes inadequate.

The report comes after researchers from the agency last month said there was little evidence that schools were spreading infections in the country - based in part on a study of schools in Wisconsin - easing concerns about allowing in-person learning.

The Wisconsin study found significantly lower virus spread within schools compared with transmission in the surrounding communities.

The Georgia investigation involving about 2,600 students and 700 staff members of a school district's elementary schools showed nine clusters of cases involving 13 educators and 32 students at six elementary schools, the CDC said.

US House plans vote on virus aid bill on Friday

The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation to provide $1.9 trillion in new virus relief, Representative Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said.

The House Budget Committee approved the measure on Monday. Passing more relief to ease the economic effects of the pandemic is a top priority of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Although polls show Americans want more economic support, Democrats - who narrowly control Congress - and Republicans differ sharply over how best to provide it.

The US coronavirus death toll this week surpassed the grim benchmark of 500,000 victims. Millions more have been left jobless by the pandemic.

Vietnam's first batch of vaccine arrives from South Korea

Vietnam has received the first batch of 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of the planned rollout of the Southeast Asian country's vaccination programme from next month.

The vaccines, which arrived at Ho Chi Minh City on a flight from South Korea, will be used to inoculate more than 50,000 people who are seen as high risk, the government said in a statement.

Deputy health minister, Truong Quoc Cuong, was at the airport to meet the consignment of vaccines flown in from Seoul, according to media.

South Korea's SK Bioscience has a plant that has been approved to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The batch is part of 30 million doses that the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Co., a company set up to handle vaccine import and distribution, will bring in, the government said.

Japan regions push to end state of emergency as cases fall

Regional Japanese governments have requested emergency pandemic measures be lifted ahead of the March 7 scheduled end as new cases trend lower, the country's economy minister said, adding the government will seek expert views before agreeing.

A surge in cases prompted Japan to announce a state of emergency last month for 11 prefectures, requesting residents to curtail activities and businesses to shorten operating hours.

The state of emergency would likely be lifted in stages though businesses would be asked to continue closing early, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

Japan recorded 1,083 new cases on Tuesday, national broadcaster NHK reported, compared with a peak of almost 8,000 on January 8. New infections in Tokyo have fallen to levels not seen since November.

Germany's virus cases rise by 8,007

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 8,007 to 2,402,818.

The reported death toll rose by 422 to 68,740, , the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Thailand receives its first virus vaccines

Thailand has received its first 200,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, the country's first batch of coronavirus vaccines, with inoculations set to begin in a few days.

Prime Minister Prayut Chanocha is expected to be among the first to receive the vaccine this weekend. Most doses have been reserved for frontline medical workers.

Thailand is expecting to take delivery of a further 1.8 doses of CoronaVac in March and April, to be given mainly to health workers and at-risk groups.

Brazil reports 1,386 new deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has reported 62,715 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, and 1,386 deaths.

The South American country has now registered 10,257,875 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 248,529, according to the country's ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll reaches 181,809

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rose to 181,809, according to the country's Health Ministry.

It is the world's third worst-hit country with the latest number of deaths, following the US and Brazil.

Pandemic aid to poorest 'critical' to US interests

Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the US Treasury, said it was critical to ending the Covid-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe, and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries.

Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to provide additional resources.

"We need to be sure that countries around the world are put in a position to deal with the pandemic and its results," Adeyemo said.

"Providing financial resources to some of the poorest countries in the world is going to be critical to our national security if we seek to make sure that Covid-19 isn't something that continues to affect us."

China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on February 23, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, remained unchanged from a day earlier at nine.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,864, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Colombia approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Colombia has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, the director of the food and drug regulator INVIMA said as part of a government address.

Colombia has secured vaccine agreements with a raft of pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organization-backed Covax programme. The country is awaiting some 61.5 million vaccine doses, which will allow it to inoculate about 32.5 million people. This includes 10 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, enough for 5 million people.

Colombia has reported over 2.2 million coronavirus cases, as well as close to 60,000 deaths. So far it has administered just under 50,000 vaccine doses.

Mexico says it's doing better than US on virus

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico's per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than 1 percent of its population.

Lopez Obrador said that comparing countries is in "bad taste," but went on to say "the most powerful nation on earth, our neighbour, did worse than us."

He blamed rich countries for "hoarding" vaccines, calling that "totally unfair," and said "the UN has to intervene."

The Mexican government's "estimated" death toll from Covid-19 is now about 201,000. The United States death toll is around 500,000, but its population is 2.6 times larger.

