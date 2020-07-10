Fast News

The pandemic has infected more than 12.3 million people, of whom some seven million have recovered. Here are updates for July 10:

A man wearing a protective face covering walks by a mural in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, New York, US, on July 9, 2020. (Reuters)

July 10, 2020

US cases rise by record 60,565 in single day

The United States reported at least 60,565 new COVID-19 cases, a new record increase and the second day in a row infections have risen by at least 60,000, according to a Reuters tally.

For a third day in a row, US deaths climbed by more than 800, the highest levels seen since early June, according to the tally.

Florida reported a record increase of 120 deaths and California had 136 new fatalities, not far from a record of 149 set the previous day, according to the tally.

Infections are increasing in 41 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

The previous record was on Wednesday when cases rose by 60,541 in a single day.

The United States has reported more than 3.1 million cases total and over 133,000 deaths from the virus, making some Americans hesitant to return to public spaces and patronize businesses despite President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the risks.

Hong Kong to suspend all schools as cases spike

Hong Kong is set to announce the suspension of all schools after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fuelled fears of a renewed community spread in the city, the South China Morning Post reported.

The newspaper cited a medical source as saying that at least 30 more people had tested positive for the virus.

The Asian financial hub reported 42 new cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of rising local infections.

The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366.

Seven people have died.

Australia to cut number of citizens coming home as cases rise

Australia will cut the number of citizens allowed to return from overseas each week by 50 percent, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the country's second largest state.

Australia has since March only allowed citizens and permanent residents to return, but Morrison said the number of people permitted to return will now be capped nationally.

Morrison said in recent weeks about 8,000 people have returned each week. From Monday, a maximum of 4,000 people will be allowed to return each week.

Germany's cases rise by 395 to 198,178

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 395 to 198,178, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 9,054, the tally showed.

Bolsonaro again urges reopening for Brazil

Two days after being diagnosed with Covid-19, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has made an online broadcast from the presidential residence as defiant as in previous occasions.

He coughed once in his appearance on Thursday, but did not show other symptoms of the disease that has killed more than 69,000 people in Brazil during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro repeated his view that the looming economic crisis from the pandemic is more dangerous than the virus. He said mayors and governors need to reopen the country for business, saying that “otherwise the consequences will be harmful for Brazil,”

Bolsonaro said said he is working from home and on Friday will appoint a new education minister.

Virus hits Bolivian president, Venezuela's No. 2

The interim president of Bolivia and Venezuela’s No. 2 political leader have both announced they are infected with the coronavirus.

Bolivian President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday that she strong and will continue working from isolation.

Her infection comes amid a spike in cases in the Andean nation, which has banned mass gatherings to try to limit the spread of the virus.

In Venezuela, socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello also reported that he is sick with Covid-19. He is considered the second-most powerful person in Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela has had fewer officially registered cases of the virus than much of Latin America, though the numbers have increased in recent weeks.

Vinicius Junior tests negative for coronavirus

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has tested negative for the new coronavirus and has joined the squad for the Spanish league game against Alaves on Friday.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had said earlier Thursday that the Brazilian forward needed to have another coronavirus test after an initial result came out inconclusive.

Madrid needs a win to regain a four-point lead over second-place Barcelona with three rounds to go. The Catalan club defeated Espanyol 1-0 on Wednesday.

Spanish league players have undergone regular testing since the competition resumed last month.

Italy bans entry from 13 nations including Brazil over virus

Italy on Thursday banned travellers from Brazil and 12 other countries it considers to pose a high risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The full list comprises Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia, Brazil, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama and Peru.

The decree banning visitors from those countries from entering Italy was signed by the health ministry in agreement with the foreign, interior and transport ministries.

"Throughout the world, the pandemic has entered a more acute phase," said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

"We cannot throw away the sacrifices made by Italians in recent months," he added.

Italy was the first country to be hit by the virus after it emerged in China late last year.

Almost 35,000 people have died of the virus in Italy, according to official figures, from more than 242,000 cases.

Romania patients discharge themselves from hospital

Hundreds of Romanian coronavirus patients have discharged themselves from hospital following a court ruling against mandatory hospitalisation as parliament on Thursday moved to pass a fresh law to enforce isolation amid a surge in infections.

Lawmakers voted in favour of new legislation that spells out when people can be quarantined or placed in self-isolation.

The law allows those quarantined to challenge the decision in court.

"We are adopting this law, which will restrict some rights and freedoms, but we do it in order to protect lives," said Ioan Cupsa, a lawmaker from the ruling liberal party.

The parliament's move follows a Constitutional Court ruling, which came into force last week.

The court decided that hospitalising and quarantining people without or with just mild Covid-19 symptoms violated fundamental rights and so could not be imposed by a government decree alone.

As a result of the ruling, 624 patients, who tested positive for the new coronavirus, had asked to leave hospital and now risked transmitting the disease in their communities, according to Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

South Africa reports highest daily total cases

South Africa announced Thursday its highest daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 13,674.

Africa’s most developed country is now a hot spot in the global pandemic with 238,339 total confirmed cases. Gauteng province, which contains Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria, is home to more than a third of the total cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa could run out of available hospital beds within the month.

The African continent has more than 523,000 confirmed virus cases after having passed the half-million mark on Wednesday.

But shortages in testing materials mean the true number is unknown.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies