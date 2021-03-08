Fast News

Women across the world celebrate International Women's Day 2021, highlighting the need for progress in achieving gender equality.

Women farmers attend a protest against farm laws on the occassion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Women are rallying across the world to push for wide-ranging demands, stemming from the need for broad spectrum gender equality and an end to gender-based violence on International Women’s Day (IWD). Though many marches took place (with more scheduled), events have been subdued by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Organisers have urged people all over the world to "put their hand up" and show they commit to choose to challenge [#ChooseToChallenge] and call out gender bias and inequality.

Palestinian women take part in a rally commemorating International Women's Day, organised by the Palestinian Federation for Sports Culture, along the seaside road in Gaza City on March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Australian condemn violence against women

On Monday, hundreds of mostly female workers – from nurses and teachers to hairdressers and transport workers – gathered outside government buildings in Sydney to condemn violence against women and call for greater gender equality in workplaces, amid growing scrutiny over the treatment of women in Australian politics.

Celebrating IWD, a young woman stood outside the New South Wales state parliament, with the message "My body, my business" written across her body, while another held a placard reading "Equal work deserves equal pay!".

"Let us all work together ... so that we finally move to a world where sexual violence and sexual assault and sexual harassment is a thing of the past," Jenny Leong, a parliamentary representative from the Greens party told the crowd.

Australia's parliament is under increased scrutiny over sexual assault allegations.

Three female employees of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal party last month said they had been raped by the same man in 2019 and 2020.

One of the alleged victims has lodged a complaint with the police.

Last week, Attorney General Christian Porter, the country's chief law officer, identified himself as the subject of a separate historical rape allegation, declared his innocence and strongly denied the claim.

The government recently launched a $14.57 million campaign urging people to speak up when they witness disrespect against women.

People participate in a rally for International Women's Day in Sydney, Australia, March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Women farmers join protests in India

More than 20,000 women farmers and protesters gathered on the outskirts of Delhi near its border with Haryana to mark IWD, demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers.

Since December, a large number of farmers have camped at three sites on the outskirts of the Indian capital to oppose the biggest farm reforms in decades, which they say hurt them.

Wearing bright yellow scarves representing the colour of mustard fields, women took centre stage at one key site, holding small marches and making speeches through loudspeakers.

"This is an important day as it represents women's strength," said Veena, a 37-year-old from a farming family, who gave only one name in order to protect her identity.

"I believe if us women are united, then we can achieve our target much quicker," added Veena, who travelled from the northern state of Punjab to the sprawling Tikri protest site.

"This is a day that will be managed and controlled by women, the speakers will be women, there will be a lot of feminist perspectives brought in, and discussions on what these laws mean for women farmers," said farm activist Kavitha Kuruganti.

"It is one more occasion to showcase and highlight the contribution of women farmers both in agriculture in India as well as to this movement," Kuruganti said.

India says the reforms will bring private investment into a vast and antiquated farm sector, improve supply chains and cut colossal waste.

Women farmers have as much at stake as men from the new laws, Kuruganti added.

"Markets that are distant as well as exploitative make single women farmers more vulnerable, and in any case a patriarchal society has discriminated and made them vulnerable."

Women farmers attend a protest against farm laws on the occasion of International Women's Day at Bahadurgar near Haryana-Delhi border, India, March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Myanmar women protest coup

In Myanmar, anti-coup protesters, many of them women, in southern coastal town Dawei, were protected by the Karen National Union, an ethnic armed group engaged a long-running war with the military.

Protesters waved flags fashioned from htamain (women's sarongs) in some places or hung them up on lines across the street to mark IWD while denouncing the junta.

Walking beneath women's sarongs is traditionally considered bad luck for men and so can slow down the advance police and soldiers.

Nay Chi, one of the organisers of the sarong movement, described the women as "revolutionaries".

"Our people are unarmed but wise. They try to rule with fear, but we will fight that fear," she said.

Women's sarongs hang in a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Swiss vote against women's right to veils ahead of IWD

IWD comes on the heels of Switzerland voting to ban face coverings, including the burka or niqab worn by Muslim women, following a controversial referendum that has been called Islamophobic and violating women's rights.

The national referendum dubbed the "burka ban" was launched in 2016 by a right-leaning initiative committee, was accepted by 51.2 percent of those who cast ballots with a participation of 51.4 percent of voters.

"Today's decision opens old wounds, further expands the principle of legal inequality, and sends a clear signal of exclusion to the Muslim minority," the Central Council of Muslims in Switzerland said.

Russia imports millions of flowers for Women's Day

With women activists and groups around the world dismissing flowers on IWD as an empty gesture, Russia imported thousands of tonnes of flowers in all shades and colours ahead of the day.

Russia's customs office reported that more than 9,000 tonnes of flowers crossed the border since mid-February, twice as many as the last year's figures.

The top four countries of origin were the Netherlands, Ecuador, Kenya and Colombia.

Florists at one of the largest flowers market in the capital, Moscow, expect business to be brisk on Monday so have been busy preparing.

They ordered their flowers well in advance, allowing enough time for shipments to pass through customs and get to the market.

And despite fears of a flower deficit amid the coronavirus pandemic, customers in Russia will have plenty of choice with 120 million imported flowers.

Turkish president marks International Women’s Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also marked the occasion of International Women’s Day with a message: “I congratulate all our women, who are the hopes of humanity with their love, efforts, and sacrifices, on March 8, International Women’s Day.”

Turkey implemented many legal and administrative reforms to resolve issues such as discrimination, abuse of rights, and violence that women face in family, education, business, and social life, Erdogan said.

“Once again, I strongly condemn all kinds of physical and mental violence and discrimination against women, which I consider a crime against humanity.” he added.

World Athletics makes new equality pledges

World Athletics has marked IWD with a series of pledges to "further advance the role of girls and women" in the sport under the campaign slogan "WeGrowAthletics."

The world governing body said it is focusing on three core areas of the sport: empowering women in leadership positions, breaking with traditions and shining a spotlight on women’s stories across its platforms.

World Athletics appointed its first female vice president in 2019 and increased female Council representation to 30 percent and says it is committed to making that 40 percent by 2023 and an equal balance by 2027.

The Monaco-based organisation has also said it is reviewing traditions around the presentation of women's performances and achievements where there is often a bias.

Women supporters of the religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami hold signs as they take part in Aurat March or Women March, to mark the International Women's Day in Karachi, Pakistan March 8, 2021. (Reuters)

NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'

With "one of the coolest jobs in the world", NASA rover operator Vandi Verma has hoped women's high profile in the latest Mars mission will inspire a new generation to pursue careers in a sector traditionally dominated by men.

Verma's colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the nail-biting landing of the Perseverance rover on the red planet, following its perilous descent through the Martian atmosphere.

"It definitely inspired girls everywhere. It opened people's perceptions of who can be a space engineer," Verma said ahead of IWD.

The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance – the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world – as it roams Mars looking for signs of ancient microbial life.

"I really think I have one of the coolest jobs in the world," said Verma, whose interest in space – like Mohan's – was fuelled by a childhood love of the TV series Star Trek.

"When Mars is visible in the sky you look at that little dot and you think right now there's a robot out there doing commands that I told it to do. That's pretty wild."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies