Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 59 million people and killed over 1.39 million. Here are the updates for November 23:

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in Noida, India, November 19, 2020. (Reuters)

November 23, 2020

AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine "highly effective"

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on said their jointly-developed vaccine against Covid-19 has shown "an average efficacy of 70 percent" in trials.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

However the vaccine has produced lower average efficacy compared with coronavirus vaccines produced by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which have come in above 90 percent.

AstraZeneca said its vaccine could be around 90 percent effective under one dosing regimen.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, Astra's chief executive, said in a statement.

Shanghai airport mass testing staff after cases reported

Staff at Shanghai's biggest international airport are facing mass testing after a small outbreak in the city was linked to several cargo handlers, with plans underway to vaccinate high-risk workers.

Shanghai has reported six local infections linked to the airport this month, with most of the cases in the past few days.

Overnight Sunday into Monday, workers in full protective gear ushered Pudong International Airport staff into a multi-storey car park to have the virus test, with videos posted online by Shanghai health authorities showing scores of people filing into the facility.

More than 17,700 people had been swabbed by Monday morning in the drive to test airport cargo staff, the official Xinhua news agency reported, and results had come back negative on over 11,500 so far.

India records more than 44,000 new cases

India has recorded 44,059 new cases, taking its total to 9.14 million, data from the health ministry showed.

India has the second-highest number of infections in the world, after the United States, but the rate of increase in India has dipped since it hit a peak in September.

New daily cases have come in at fewer than 50,000 for more than two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 511, according to the latest health ministry data, taking the total to 133,738.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 10,864

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 10,864 to 929,133, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 90 to 14,112, the tally showed.

South Korea reports more cases as tighter curbs to take effect

South Korea reported another daily rise of over 200 new cases, a day before tighter social distancing rules aimed at blunting a third wave of infections take effect.

The daily tally of 271 new cases fell from 330 reported on Sunday after hovering above 300 for five straight days, a level not seen since August, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Officials have said the numbers tend to drop during the weekends due to less testing.

The government further strengthened distancing rules for the capital Seoul and nearby regions on Sunday, three days after re-imposing curbs ahead of an annual national college entrance exam scheduled for December 3.

The latest measure will close bars and nightclubs, limit religious gatherings and restrict on-site dining at restaurants and cafes from Tuesday.

Mexico reports 9,187 new cases

Mexico's health ministry reported 9,187 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 303 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,041,875 and the death toll to 101,676.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion vaccines to poor nations in 2021

Nearly 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be shipped and flown to developing countries next year in a "mammoth operation", the UN children's agency UNICEF said, as world leaders vowed to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines.

UNICEF said it was working with over 350 airlines and freight companies to deliver vaccines and 1 billion syringes to poor countries such as Burundi, Afghanistan and Yemen as part of COVAX, a global Covid-19 vaccine allocation plan with the World Health Organization (WHO).

China reports 11 new virus cases

China recorded 11 new virus cases on November 22, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The two local transmissions reported were in Shanghai.

The commission also reported 10 new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, compared with 11 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 86,442, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Germany may start vaccine programme in December

Germany could start administering shots of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as next month, Health Minister Jens Spahn was quoted as saying.

"There is reason to be optimistic that there will be approval for a vaccine in Europe this year," Spahn said in an interview with publishing group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland. "And then we can start right away."

Spahn said that he had asked Germany's federal states to have their vaccination centres ready by mid-December and that this was going well. "I would rather have a vaccination centre ready a few days early than an approved vaccine that isn't being used immediately."

UK to scrap self-isolation for contact with Covid-19 cases

The UK government will announce that self-isolation will no longer be required for those who have come into contact with people who have tested positive for the virus, the Telegraph reported.

Contacts of those who test positive will be asked to undergo daily tests for seven days, and will be allowed to go about their business in the meantime, the newspaper said.

Ministers will say that the current system of requiring people to stay at home for 14 days will be dismantled nationwide in January, if pilot schemes succeed, according to the newspaper.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies