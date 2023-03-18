Fast News

Valking group said they aim to collect over $30,000 to deliver aid to the quake victims in Türkiye, Syria, and Lebanon during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

More than 50,000 people have been killed in the February 6 earthquakes that hit Türkiye and also affected neighbouring Syria and Lebanon. (AA)

A group of volunteers in the United Kingdom has started walking from London to Cambridge to help raise funds for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria, and Lebanon.

The 80-kilometre (50-mile) walk, organised by a group of seven as part of "Walk 4 Hope," will take approximately 24 hours.

The group started the walk from outside the East London Mosque and will collect donations during the journey on behalf of the Human Relief Foundation (HRF), which will distribute Ramadan packages to the earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria, and Lebanon.

Speaking to Anadolu, Faisal Uddin, an HRF official, said that he has personally witnessed the devastation that took place in Türkiye.

"We saw everything just crumbling down. It really hurt us deeply here. So, we couldn't wait around to see what we can do. So, we flew out over there (to Türkiye)," he said.

He said that HRF managed to raise about £40,000 ($48,700) and they went to Türkiye to help in relief efforts.

Erdener Uysal, 58, a Turkish member of the walking group, said that they aim to collect over $30,000 to deliver aid to the quake victims during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The group is expected to arrive at Cambridge Central Mosque on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay announced that the Death toll from Türkiye quakes have risen to 49,589, including 6,807 foreigners.

Neighbouring Syria has also reported over 5,000 fatalities bringing the death toll in both countries to at least 55,000.

READ MORE: Pakistan to send 50,000 more winterised tents to Türkiye quake victims"

Source: AA