Covid-19 disease has killed nearly 2.5 million people and infected over 112 million globally. Here are coronavirus-related developments for February 24:

Men receive a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine dose during a coronavirus vaccination campaign at Lebanese American University Medical Center-Rizk Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon on February 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

World Bank threatens to cut Lebanon's vaccine aid

The World Bank has threatened to suspend financing for vaccines in Lebanon as it investigated suspected favoritism amid accusations that lawmakers were inoculated in parliament without prior approval.

A top Lebanese official supervising the vaccine rollout called it “outrageous” and threatened to step down amid an outcry on social media by Lebanese deeply mistrustful of their notoriously corrupt politicians.

The World Bank is a major financier of Lebanon’s coronavirus campaign and has approved $34 million to pay for vaccines for 2 million people. Suspending its assistance would have grave implications for the cash-strapped government, which is going through an unprecedented financial and economic crisis and reliant on foreign assistance.

The vaccination campaign began February 14 and Lebanon has so far received nearly 60,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Teachers may play role in in-school transmission

Teachers may play an important role in the transmission of the virus within schools, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says, citing a study conducted in elementary schools in a Georgia school district where it said mask use and social distancing were sometimes inadequate.

The report comes after researchers from the agency last month said there was little evidence that schools were spreading infections in the country - based in part on a study of schools in Wisconsin - easing concerns about allowing in-person learning.

The Wisconsin study found significantly lower virus spread within schools compared with transmission in the surrounding communities.

The Georgia investigation involving about 2,600 students and 700 staff members of a school district's elementary schools showed nine clusters of cases involving 13 educators and 32 students at six elementary schools, the CDC said.

US House plans vote on virus aid bill on Friday

The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation to provide $1.9 trillion in new virus relief, Representative Steny Hoyer, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said.

The House Budget Committee approved the measure on Monday. Passing more relief to ease the economic effects of the pandemic is a top priority of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Although polls show Americans want more economic support, Democrats - who narrowly control Congress - and Republicans differ sharply over how best to provide it.

The US coronavirus death toll this week surpassed the grim benchmark of 500,000 victims. Millions more have been left jobless by the pandemic.

Vietnam's first batch of vaccine arrives from South Korea

Vietnam has received the first batch of 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine ahead of the planned rollout of the Southeast Asian country's vaccination programme from next month.

The vaccines, which arrived at Ho Chi Minh City on a flight from South Korea, will be used to inoculate more than 50,000 people who are seen as high risk, the government said in a statement.

Deputy health minister, Truong Quoc Cuong, was at the airport to meet the consignment of vaccines flown in from Seoul, according to media.

South Korea's SK Bioscience has a plant that has been approved to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The batch is part of 30 million doses that the Vietnam Vaccine Joint Stock Co., a company set up to handle vaccine import and distribution, will bring in, the government said.

Japan regions push to end state of emergency as cases fall

Regional Japanese governments have requested emergency pandemic measures be lifted ahead of the March 7 scheduled end as new cases trend lower, the country's economy minister said, adding the government will seek expert views before agreeing.

A surge in cases prompted Japan to announce a state of emergency last month for 11 prefectures, requesting residents to curtail activities and businesses to shorten operating hours.

The state of emergency would likely be lifted in stages though businesses would be asked to continue closing early, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

Japan recorded 1,083 new cases on Tuesday, national broadcaster NHK reported, compared with a peak of almost 8,000 on January 8. New infections in Tokyo have fallen to levels not seen since November.

Germany's virus cases rise by 8,007

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 8,007 to 2,402,818.

The reported death toll rose by 422 to 68,740, , the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Thailand receives its first virus vaccines

Thailand has received its first 200,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, the country's first batch of coronavirus vaccines, with inoculations set to begin in a few days.

Prime Minister Prayut Chanocha is expected to be among the first to receive the vaccine this weekend. Most doses have been reserved for frontline medical workers.

Thailand is expecting to take delivery of a further 1.8 doses of CoronaVac in March and April, to be given mainly to health workers and at-risk groups.

Brazil reports 1,386 new deaths in 24 hours

Brazil has reported 62,715 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, and 1,386 deaths.

The South American country has now registered 10,257,875 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 248,529, according to the country's ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll reaches 181,809

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rose to 181,809, according to the country's Health Ministry.

It is the world's third worst-hit country with the latest number of deaths, following the US and Brazil.

Pandemic aid to poorest 'critical' to US interests

Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the US Treasury, said it was critical to ending the Covid-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe, and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries.

Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee when asked about a possible new allocation of the International Monetary Fund's own currency, or Special Drawing Rights, to provide additional resources.

"We need to be sure that countries around the world are put in a position to deal with the pandemic and its results," Adeyemo said.

"Providing financial resources to some of the poorest countries in the world is going to be critical to our national security if we seek to make sure that Covid-19 isn't something that continues to affect us."

China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on February 23, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, remained unchanged from a day earlier at nine.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,864, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Colombia approves emergency use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Colombia has approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, the director of the food and drug regulator INVIMA said as part of a government address.

Colombia has secured vaccine agreements with a raft of pharmaceutical companies and the World Health Organization-backed Covax programme. The country is awaiting some 61.5 million vaccine doses, which will allow it to inoculate about 32.5 million people. This includes 10 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, enough for 5 million people.

Colombia has reported over 2.2 million coronavirus cases, as well as close to 60,000 deaths. So far it has administered just under 50,000 vaccine doses.

Mexico says it's doing better than US on virus

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that his country is doing better than the United States in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, even though Mexico's per capita death rate is probably higher and the country has vaccinated less than 1 percent of its population.

Lopez Obrador said that comparing countries is in "bad taste," but went on to say "the most powerful nation on earth, our neighbour, did worse than us."

He blamed rich countries for "hoarding" vaccines, calling that "totally unfair," and said "the UN has to intervene."

The Mexican government's "estimated" death toll from Covid-19 is now about 201,000. The United States death toll is around 500,000, but its population is 2.6 times larger.

