Insight

Bursa, the birthplace of the Ottoman Empire, was elected as the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World by the International Organization of Turkic Culture on 16 September 2021.

The International Organization of Turkic Culture, also known as TURKSOY, was established in 1993. The organization maintains a mission of bringing together the Turkic peoples and preserving their common culture.

The six founding members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey. Northern Cyprus, Gagauzia, and the following federal subjects of Russia: Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Altai Republic, Sakha-Yakutia, Tuva, and Khakassia joined as observer states.

The organisation has been electing cultural capitals since 2012 during the term meetings of its permanent council, attended by the ministers of culture from member countries. This policy breathes new life into the cultural life of the elected cities and countries.

A scene from the 38th Term Meeting of TURKSOY's Permanent Council. Khiva Mayor Davletov is seen handing the symbolic trophy of the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" to the Bursa Mayor Aktas. To their left is the Uzbek Minister of Culture, Nazarbekov, and to their right is the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ersoy. (Bahtiyar Abdulkerimov / AA)

This year, the Permanent Council of TURKSOY gathered again for the 38th Term Meeting which took place in Uzbekistan’s Khiva, the 2020 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. The term meeting took place after a one year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turkey’s Bursa, along with Azerbaijan's Ganja and Shusha were proposed for the new cultural capital for 2022. After presentations by the ministers of culture, member states elected Bursa as the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

From 2012 to 2022, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World has respectively been elected as Astana (Kazakhstan), Eskisehir (Turkey), Kazan (Tatrstan), Merv (Turkmenistan), Shaki (Azerbaijan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Kastamonu (Turkey), Osh (Kyrgyzstan), Khiva (Uzbekistan), and lastly Bursa (Turkey).

Bursa's World Heritage Site Cumalikizik in winter. (Sergen Sezgin / AA)

Bursa, a city in Turkey’s northwestern Marmara Region, was the first capital of the Ottoman Empire. It is recognised by UNESCO as the birthplace of the Ottoman Empire and is home to World Heritage Sites. This year, Bursa also became part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of crafts and folk arts.

The city which stands on the Silk Road contains the mausoleums of several Ottoman Sultans and is abundant with Ottoman Era structures. It is a popular tourist attraction with its 23 museums, historic inns and bazaars, Iznik walls, mosques like the Grand Mosque of Bursa and the Muradiye Complex, forests, and Suuctu Waterfall. The early Ottoman village Cumalikizik especially stands out as a World Heritage Site.

Bursa is the fourth most populous Turkish city, and is the third largest export hub of Turkey. With its astounding history and nature, the city hosts tourists every season of the year. Like its predecessors Eskisehir and Kastamonu, Bursa awaits its visitors as the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

A picture from the interior of the Hudavendigar Mosque built during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Murad I. Bursa, Turkey. (Ali Atmaca / AA)

Source: TRT World