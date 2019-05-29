Australian teen became a viral sensation after he egged a senator who blamed Muslim migration for an attack on mosques in New Zealand, which killed 51.

Teenager Will Connolly became an unlikely hero in March when he egged far-right Australian Senator Fraser Anning during a press conference.

The politician, who has since lost his seat, had blamed Muslim migration for the terror attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand, which killed 51 Muslim worshippers.

In what became a viral sensation, Connolly walked up to Anning, egg in one hand, a phone in the other, and calmly splattered the egg on his head.

Anning responded by throwing a punch at the 17-year-old before his security team wrestled him to the ground.

Despite his arrest shortly after, Connolly was released without charge, but his stunt would take on a life of its own on the internet.

This young man is an example to all (ALL) of us ... he has shown political determination and moral character that should inspire or depress us depending on how we live the rest of our lives ...



‘Egg Boy’ donates $100,000 to Christchurch victims https://t.co/J5MuGb0zSI — Mark Peasley (@peasley_mark) May 29, 2019

The youth became a star overnight, earning the name “egg boy” and picking up more than half a million Instagram followers.

Crowdfunding campaigns set up to reward him raised close to $100,000 ($70,000 USD).

Instead of spending the money on himself, however, Connolly has chosen to donate it to victims of the attack in New Zealand.

“I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre,” the teen wrote on his Instagram page, adding: “It wasn’t mine to keep.”

His altruism is likely to further cement his reputation, with more than 82,000 people liking the post on the social media platform in under 24 hours.

Instagram users responding underneath the post described Connolly as a “legend”, “hero”, and an “amazing person”.

The Christchurch mass shooting was one of the worst terrorist attacks targeting Muslims in recent memory.

White supremacist Brenton Tarrant livestreamed the shootings on Facebook and published his manifesto online. In it, he painted a picture of an existential war between white Europeans and immigrants of non-European descent, especially those of the Muslim faith.

Authorities in New Zealand have charged Tarrant with terrorism.

Source: TRT World