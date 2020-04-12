Insight

The Turkish state moves to ensure its older population is safe and well-equipped to combat the coronavirus.

Turkey has applied various measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, which includes taking the responsibility of assisting all the citizens above 65 years of age who are staying indoors under the government's curfew order until the pandemic will be in full retreat.

In the public interest, Turkey’s Interior Ministry has mobilized various groups to support older adults under self-imposed quarantine, following the government's civilian curfew for the above 65 age group. The agencies involved in the process are the police, gendarmerie, social assistance groups and disaster relief agencies. They are ensuring that the older population is stocked-up well so that they don't step out of their homes.

Officials said that at least a million older adults have been assisted so far and the process will continue for the next few weeks.

Turkey’s Red Crescent workers and volunteers distributing medicine to older people who are not allowed to leave their homes. (AA)

Turkish security forces are providing free sanitizers, face masks and protective gear for the people above 65 years of age. They can call the police and gendarmerie for their needs. (AA)

People who are not able to venture out can call the police or security forces to get their pension payments delivered to their doorstep. (AA)

Turkish gendarmerie brings medicine to elderly women. The paramilitary force has a helpline number on which anyone above 65 can call for any assistance. (AA)

Turkish presidency prepares protective gear for its citizens, including masks and colognes. (AA)

Source: TRT World