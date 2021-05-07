Insight

The latest violence was preceded by a vicious attack carried out by Jewish settlers against Palestinians on Wednesday.

A Palestinian youth is pinned down by Israeli police after he was detained at a protest against the forcible eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP)

Fifteen Palestinians were arrested in Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem overnight as Israeli police responded with brute force to protests being held against the forced eviction of Palestinian residents.

A Palestinian youth pleas with Israeli police after he was detained at a protest against the forcible eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP)

The second straight night of violence in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood was fuelled by the long-running legal case which centres on the homes of four Palestinian families claimed by Israeli settler Jews in the strategic district near Jerusalem's Old City. The case is due to go before the Israeli Supreme Court on Monday.

The violence came as Muslims prepared to mark the last Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, with tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers set to gather at the sacred Al Aqsa mosque compound.

Israeli security looks on as they stand by a burning car in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem on May 6, 2021, amidst confrontations between Israeli security and Palestinian demonstrators in solidarity with local Palestinian families facing eviction as part of an ongoing effort by Jewish Israelis to take control of homes in the neighbourhood. (AFP)

Amid the attacks by extremist Jewish settlers on Palestinian residents, far-right Israeli lawmaker, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited Sheikh Jarrah to voice his support for the Jewish settlers.

Repeating in Hebrew the refrain "this house is ours", Ben-Gvir announced that he was setting up a makeshift parliamentary office in a tent outside a building occupied by settlers.

Israeli member of Knesset Far-right Itamar Ben-Gvir (C), head of the Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, checks his phone as he sits at a table at his new make-shift "MK office" (as described in Hebrew in the sign behind), in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem on May 6, 2021, (AFP)

The latest clashes were preceded by an incident of violence on Wednesday night, when 22 Palestinians were wounded, according to the Red Crescent, and 11 others were arrested by Israeli police.

Israeli border guards stand guard by a Palestinian house occupied by Jews and decorated with the Star of David and an Israeli flag, in front of which Israeli member of Knesset (MK) Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party has set up a make-shift "MK office", in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem on May 6, 2021, (AFP)

"This land is Palestinian... and we, the inhabitants of the neighbourhood, we cannot accept that this land is theirs. This land is ours," said 77-year-old Nabeel al-Kurd, one of those facing eviction.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies