Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the declaration on Sunday, according to his official website.

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 10, 2020 shows Khamenei speaking via a video conference with members of the Iranian government, about the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, in the capital Tehran. (HO / KHAMENEI.IR / AFP)

Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, according to his official website.

Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States when a US drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Tehran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a US base in Iraq days later.

"The Americans won't stay in Iraq and Syria and will be expelled," Khamenei said, without providing further details.

Source: Reuters