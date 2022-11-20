Fast News

Bahrain held the first round of parliamentary elections on November 12 and followed up with a second round on November 19 to fill seats in its 40-seat parliament that advises King Hamad.

Bahrain has elected a record eight women and many first-time lawmakers to its 40-seat parliament, according to results of this week's polls.

On Sunday, the official Bahrain News Agency published the list of 34 candidates who won seats in the second round of parliamentary elections on Saturday, adding to six confirmed after a first round on November 12.

Two major opposition groups, the Shia Al Wefaq and the secular Waad, were prevented from presenting candidates. These parties were dissolved in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

More than 330 candidates, including a record 73 women, ran for a seat on the council of representatives — the lower house of parliament that advises King Hamad, who has ruled since his father died in March 1999.

Six women have served in the outgoing chamber.

Second round of voting

Bahrain has about 350,000 registered voters out of a population of 1.4 million.

Turnout in the first round was 73 percent, authorities said, but no figures have been released for the second round.

This was the country's third election since demonstrations in 2011 driven by demands for a constitutional monarchy and other political reforms.

The second round of voting coincided with the Manama Dialogue conference, which has brought top diplomats from across the world to the capital from Friday until Sunday.

