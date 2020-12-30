Fast News

The bus was travelling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir Ezzor province.

This image shows the attack on a passenger bus in southern Syria which left at least 28 people dead on December 30, 2020. (Twitter/alestiklal)

An attack on a passenger bus in southern Syria has killed 28 civilians and injured others.

State news agency SANA didn’t say how the attack on Wednesday was carried out, but called it a terrorist attack on the bus travelling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir Ezzor province.

The bus was travelling between the central Homs province and Deir Ezzor to the east. The report offered no further details.

The area was once controlled by Daesh militants, who despite losing territorial control in Syria, are still active in the desert and rural areas of eastern and southern Syria.

Source: AP