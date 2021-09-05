Fast News

At least 13 policemen killed in attack on a checkpoint near Kirkuk city, officials say.

A member of Iraqi security forces stands at the site of a car bomb at a police checkpoint on the road between Kirkuk and Salahuddin province, Iraq September 1, 2020. (Reuters Archive)

At least 13 policemen have been killed in an attack by the Daesh terror group on a checkpoint near Kirkuk in northern Iraq, medical and security sources said.

The attack, to the south of the city, took place just after midnight, a senior Iraqi police officer told AFP news agency on Sunday.

Militant cells regularly target the Iraqi army and police in the area, but this attack was one of the Daesh group's most deadly this year.

Source: AFP