Fast News

US president Donald Trump confirms death of Daesh terror group leader in a US military operation in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi speaks in this screen grab taken from video released on April 29, 2019. (Reuters Archive)

The shadowy leader of the Daesh terror group who became arguably the world's most wanted man, is dead after being targeted by a US military raid in Syria, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is dead," Trump announced at the White House, saying the US had "brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice."

As US forces bore down on him, Trump said al Baghdadi fled into a tunnel with three of his children and detonated a suicide vest. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone," Trump said.

The US military conducted a special operation raid against Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

US President Donald Trump tweeted "Something very big has just happened!" Saturday night, when the report said the operation concluded.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

"Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place," said the report.

Trump, in his speech, thanked Russia, Turkey and Iraq for their help during the US operation, adding "[Turkey] they knew we were going in...they were terrific, no problem."

The Turkish defence ministry said Turkish and US military authorities had exchanged and coordinated information ahead of operation in northern Syria's Idlib.

Communications Director for the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun said, "We continue to work with our friends and allies against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Another Turkish official told Reuters, on the condition of anonymity since he was not authorised to talk to the media, that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi had arrived at the location in Syria, where was reportedly killed early on Sunday in a US raid, some 48 hours before the operation.

He added that the Turkish army had advance knowledge of the US operation targeting Daesh leader in Syria's Idlib and Ankara would continue to coordinate its actions on the ground with the "relevant parties."

At least two officials from Iran and another two from Iraq, told Reuters on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorised to talk to the media, that they had received confirmation of Baghdadi's death in a US raid in Syria.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported that helicopter fire on Daesh-linked fighters had killed nine people in northwestern Syria.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies