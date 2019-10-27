Fast News

US news magazine, Newsweek, cites two anonymous sources from the Pentagon and the Army who say the US military conducted a special raid operation targeting Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi speaks in this screen grab taken from video released on April 29, 2019. (Reuters Archive)

The leader of the Daesh terror group, whose whereabouts have been unknown for a long while, is dead, according to US news magazine, Newsweek.

Citing two anonymous sources from the Pentagon and the Army, it said the US military conducted a special operation raid against Abu Bakr al Baghdadi in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

US President Donald Trump tweeted "Something very big has just happened!" Saturday night, when the report said the operation concluded.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

"Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place," said the report.

Baghdadi was killed in the raid, said Newsweek, citing a US Army source who was briefed on the results of the operation.

"And the Defense Department told the White House they have 'high confidence' that the high-value target killed was Baghdadi but further verification is pending," said Newsweek.

The Pentagon source told Newsweek that Baghdadi was "dead pending verification. "

As well, Trump will make a "major statement" at 900GMT on Sunday, according to the White House.

The US president "will be making a major statement tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock from the White House,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

That came shortly after Trump's tweet.

Baghdadi's whereabouts and status have been a mystery, and multiple claims have been made that he has been killed on various battlefields in Iraq and Syria.

Source: AA