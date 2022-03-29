Fast News

The shooting on Tuesday took place at two locations, apparently by a gunman riding a motorcycle, according to the police.

A police official speaking to reporters at the scene corrected initial reports of five killed, clarifying that the gunman and four victims were pronounced dead in the incident.

A separate attack took place in the neighbouring town of Ramat Gan, medics and witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what weapon, or weapons, were used in the third attack.

Daesh attacks

The attacks come after a shooting on Sunday that killed two Israeli police officers in the northern city of Hadera.

Sunday's attack was later claimed by Daesh, in its first claim of an attack on Israeli territory since 2017.

Israeli police had said that the two perpetrators of the Sunday attack were killed at the scene.

Last week, a convicted Daesh sympathiser killed four Israelis in a stabbing and car-ramming spree in the southern city of Beersheba.

The attacks have raised concerns that there could be further violence.

Source: AP