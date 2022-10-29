Fast News

Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu thanks Qatari authorities and its people for celebrating the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The View Hospital neighbours The Pearl-Qatar and overlooks Katara and the skyline of Doha. (AA)

Six landmark structures in the Qatari capital have been illuminated in the colours of the Turkish flag for the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The Al Jaber twin towers, Torch tower, Sheraton Hotel, The View Hospital, Iconic 2022 and THE e18hteen tower were illuminated in red and white in Doha hours before the October 29 celebrations in Türkiye.

The Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel is a five-star luxury hotel that overlooks the Persian Gulf in the West Bay area of Doha, Qatar. (AA)

Images of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were also displaced on the buildings.

The Al Jaber twin towers consists of 21-storey office and 22-storey hotel tower located at Marina district, Lusail City, Qatar. (AA)

Republic Day is a public holiday in Türkiye that commemorates the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye on October 29, 1923, by its founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Republic Day was celebrated on Friday in a reception at the Doha Embassy in Türkiye.

"The Iconic 2022" building was made to commemorate the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. (AA)

Source: AA