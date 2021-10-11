Fast News

More than 156 Houthi rebels were killed and eight military vehicles were destroyed in an operation in Abdiya, south of Marib, says the Saudi-led coalition fighting the militants in Yemen.

A grab from an AFPTV video shows Yemeni pro-government fighters firing at positions of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels as they inch closer to the loyalists' last northern bastion, the strategic city of Marib, on September 27, 2021. (AFP)

More than 150 Houthi rebels have been killed in an operation south of Marib, a major hotspot of Yemen's civil war, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the militants said.

"The targeting process included the destruction of eight military vehicles, and casualties exceeded 156 terrorist elements," a coalition statement said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency on Monday.

The operation took place in Abdiya south of Marib, the internationally recognised government's last outpost in northern Yemen and key to controlling the region's oil wealth.

Seven-year war

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year conflict pitting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels against the internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The Shia Houthis renewed their campaign to capture Marib last month. The resulting clashes and air strikes have left hundreds of rebels and loyalists dead.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced since the conflict flared in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa.





