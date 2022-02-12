Fast News

Türkiye and the UAE can work toward achieving regional peace and prosperity, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding the bilateral ties would also contribute to global stability.

Türkiye is one of the rare countries that seeks to balance its interests with peace and stability in its foreign policy. (Reuters)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that strengthening relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based on mutual trust and respect will benefit the region, calling for regional peace and cooperation initiatives.

In his article in Khaleej Times on Saturday, President Erdogan said the growing rapprochement between Türkiye and the UAE is gaining new impetus as a result of bilateral visits.

"Our relations as two states in the region have evolved towards collaboration. I believe that increased collaboration between the two countries will benefit our region as well. It is especially noteworthy that the rapprochement developed during a period of growing global competition."

Türkiye and the UAE together can contribute to the regional peace, stability and prosperity, according to Erdogan who emphasised that areas of cooperation, shared history, culture, and traditional values provide us with considerable opportunity.

He added, "Our efforts to strengthen bilateral ties would also contribute to global stability."

READ MORE: The feasibility of the Turkey-UAE rapprochement

'Win-win formula'

Türkiye is one of the rare countries that seeks to balance its interests with peace and stability in its foreign policy.

"Our fundamental principles are aligning our interests, extending the fields of cooperation using the ‘win-win’ formula, and joint struggle against threats." Erdogan said.

"As Türkiye, we do not separate the security and stability of the UAE and our other brothers in the Gulf region from the security and stability of our own country." Turkish President emphasised.

New chapter in bilateral ties

He said a new chapter in Türkiye-UAE relations was launched with the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Ankara in November 2021.

"The economic agreements signed during the visit provide valuable clues about the future of bilateral relations. We laid the foundations for future collaboration between the two countries by signing agreements in the fields of economy, finance, energy, petrochemistry, technology, transportation, infrastructure, health, food and agriculture," Erdogan added.

Türkiye and UAE's central banks agreed on a swap agreement worth around $5 billion in local currencies.

Visiting UAE

Erdogan is set to visit UAE on Monday, in his first official visit in nearly a decade.

"My upcoming visit to the UAE will not only demonstrate the importance we attach to the friendship between the two countries but will also allow us to further our cooperation."

Erdogan explained, "We aim to advance cooperation between Türkiye and the UAE on climate change, water and food security. I believe that both sides are eager to set new targets for further investment and cooperation."

He said this cooperation will have positive reflections not only in bilateral relations but also at the regional level. In this context, these positive developments in our relations are valuable in and of themselves.

Marking the 50th anniversary of UAE's foundation, Erdogan also extended the greetings and best wishes on behalf of the Turkish nation to the brotherly people of the UAE.

"I am glad to be embarking on another 50 years of our friendship and brotherhood on the basis of common interests, mutual respect and trust with the UAE," he said.

READ MORE: A new dawn: Turkey and the Arab world choose cooperation over conflict

Source: TRT World