Fast News

Police and emergency services did not arrive on the scene until 15 minutes later, while the victim lay motionless on his back in the middle of the street.

An Israeli mob attack a Palestinian man, on the seafront promenade of Bat Yam, in this video grab from footage released by Kan 11 Public broadcaster, May 12, 2021. (AFP)

Footage of a far-right Israeli mob attacking a Palestinian man near Tel Aviv was aired live on television as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict raged on.

The shocking images on Wednesday night, show a man being forcibly removed from his car and beaten by a crowd of dozens until he lost consciousness.

The attack, broadcast by public broadcaster Kan, took place on the seafront promenade of Bat Yam, south of Israel's commercial capital Tel Aviv.

Police and emergency services did not arrive on the scene until 15 minutes later, while the victim lay motionless on his back in the middle of the street.

Those in the crowd justified the attack by saying the man was an "Arab" who had tried to ram the far-right nationalists, but the footage shows a motorist trying to avoid the demonstration.

"The victim of the lynching is seriously injured but stable," Tel Aviv's Ichilov hospital said in a statement, without revealing his identity.

A group of Israeli extremists violently attack a car driver and beat him after pulling him out of his vehicle in Bat Yam city pic.twitter.com/JJsFpDnTi2 — TRT World (@trtworld) May 12, 2021

'Atrocious cruelty'

Far-right lawmaker Betzalel Smotrich, head of the "Religious Zionism" party, said he was "ashamed" of the "atrocious cruelty" of the attack.

"Jewish brothers, stop! We cannot under any circumstances allow ourselves to take part in violent acts," he said.

Israel's chief rabbi Yitzhak Yossef called for an end to attacks by Jews.

"Innocent citizens are being attacked by terrorist organisations, the heart is heavy and the images difficult, but we cannot allow ourselves to be drawn into provocations and aggressions," he said.

Issawi Fredj, an Arab deputy from the left-wing Meretz party, said the images were a sign that the country was heading towards "civil war".

READ MORE: Death toll from relentless Israeli air strikes in Gaza soars to 67

Bursts of violence reported in cities

Demonstrations by far-right activists broke out Wednesday night in several cities, leading to scuffles with police and sometimes Palestinians.

Police said they were responding to violent incidents in cities including Acre, Haifa and Lod.

We are witnessing lynch mobs - in person and on TV. This is happening in Haifa, Akka, Lydd, Yaffa and elsewhere. It’s being done with Israeli police and government backing. This is not just the so-called settler extremists. This is Israel. #FreePalestine — Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu) May 12, 2021

In Acre, a mixed Arab-Jewish town in northwest Israel, a Jew was seriously injured by stone throwers, police said.

"The rioters in Lod and Acre do not represent Israeli Arabs, the rioters in Bat Yam... do not represent Israeli Jews, violence will not dictate our lives," said opposition leader Yair Lapid, who is currently tasked with forming a government after March elections.

Mob stops car with two young Palestinians in Haifa and tries to beat them.

They run and I hope they managed to get to safety. pic.twitter.com/8LbVMiqvIV — Nadine Nashef (@nanninenashef) May 12, 2021

Palestinian groups in Gaza have launched hundreds of rockets since Monday at Israel, which has carried out air strikes on the crowded coastal enclave.

The most intense hostilities in seven years between Israel and Gaza's armed groups were triggered by weekend unrest at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound.

READ MORE: New Hamas rocket barrage after Israel levels another Gaza tower

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "what has been happening in the last few days in the cities of Israel is unacceptable".

"Nothing justifies the lynching of Arabs by Jews and nothing justifies the lynching of Jews by Arabs."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies