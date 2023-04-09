Fast News

Violence rose last week after Israeli forces forcibly removed worshippers from the Al Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Haniyeh arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday for a visit that coincided with escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has held talks with Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Beirut, Lebanon amid escalating Israeli military violence in occupied East Jerusalem.

A Hezbollah statement on Sunday said Nasrallah and Haniyeh discussed the latest Palestinian developments, “events at Al Aqsa Mosque, and the escalating resistance in the [occupied] West Bank and Gaza Strip.”

The talks also touched on regional political developments and “the readiness of the axis of resistance and co-operation of its parties in confronting all these events and developments," the statement added.

Haniyeh arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday for a visit that coincided with escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Violence rose across the territories after Israeli forces last week forcibly removed worshippers from inside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

The Israeli raids on the mosque triggered rocket fire from besieged Gaza as well as Lebanon, with Israel retaliating with air and artillery shelling.

Lebanon says non-Lebanese elements behind rocket fire into Israel

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Sunday non-Lebanese elements were behind the rocket fire into Israel.

Some 37 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon into Israel on Thursday. There was no claim of responsibility for the rocket fire.

Israel retaliated to the rocket fire on several targets inside Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

Mikati said initial investigations conducted by the Lebanese army found that "those who fired the rockets were not organised parties, but rather non-Lebanese elements," according to the National News Agency.

He, however, said that the rocket fire was "a reaction to the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip."

"Lebanon absolutely rejects any military escalation from its land and the use of Lebanese territory to carry out operations that destabilise the existing tranquility,” Mikati added.

On Saturday, Lebanon filed a complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel’s violations of its territories.

