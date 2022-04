Fast News

The 27-year-old man, shot dead by Israeli gunfire, is among more than 25 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since late March as tensions run high across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces have stepped up raids in the occupied West Bank, particularly around Jenin since late March. (AA)

Hundreds of Palestinians have mourned a youth killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

A 27-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Health Ministry. The circumstances of his death were not yet clear.

Hundreds of mourners participated in a funeral held for the young man before he was laid to rest in his hometown of Azzun, east of Qalqilya on the same day.

Speaking to the state-run Palestine TV, Qalqilya Governor Rafe Rawajbeh termed the killing as an “assassination.”

“The young man was previously detained several times by the Israeli army and was being pursued,” he said.

"In recent days, he received a call from an Israeli intelligence officer, who threatened him with assassination if he did not turn himself in,” Rawajbeh said.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the allegation.

Tensions have been running high since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank and daily settler incursions into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

READ MORE: Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank, injure others

READ MORE: Palestinian, Israeli security official killed in rising violence

Source: TRTWorld and agencies