Twenty-one-year-old Ahmad Massad, who was shot in the head, is among 26 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since late March.

Israeli security forces have stepped up raids in the occupied West Bank, particularly around Jenin since late March.

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man and wounded three others in clashes in the occupied West Bank, a day after the fatal shooting of another Palestinian.

The incident took place early on Wednesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

The Israeli army said it was "conducting counterterrorism activity" in the city of Jenin, but did not comment on any casualties.

The man killed in the incident was identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Massad, from the village of Burqin in the northern West Bank. He was shot in the head, a hospital official told WAFA.

Massad's death follows that of another Palestinian killed on Tuesday when Israeli forces stormed a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank during a violent crackdown by the military.

The Palestinian health ministry said 20-year-old Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat "succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets to the head," during the shooting in Aqabat Jaber camp near Jericho.

Al Aqsa clashes

The West Bank remains under Israeli occupation since 1967.

There has been a wave of bloodshed in the territory and in Israel as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover overlapped this month.

Israeli security forces have stepped up raids in the occupied West Bank, particularly around Jenin since late March.

Massad is among 26 Palestinians killed since late March, among them several assailants, according to an AFP news agency tally. During the same period, 14 Israelis were killed in various attacks.

Violent clashes have also rocked the Al Aqsa mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem, sparking fears of another conflict after last year's 11-day war between Israel and Gaza.

Concerns of fresh Al Aqsa clashes are building, though, ahead of Friday prayers at the compound, with the end of Ramadan also approaching in early May.

Source: AFP