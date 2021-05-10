Fast News

The violence was the latest in days of the worst such disturbances in Jerusalem since 2017, fuelled by a long-running bid by Jewish settlers to take over nearby Palestinian homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

Palestinian protesters run for cover at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

More than 215 Palestinians have been hurt, including 153 who were hospitalised after Israeli security forces stormed Islam’s third holiest site, Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Palestinians run away as Israeli police fire a stun grenade at the compound that houses Al Aqsa Mosque, May 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Israeli security forces fired stun grenades to disperse thousands of Palestinians gathered in in the courtyard of the Al Aqsa compound after morning prayers.

Palestinian women run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (AFP)

Many Palestinians stayed in the compound following the prayers to keep watch in order to prevent a possible raid by hardline Israeli nationalists.

Israeli forces detain a Palestinian in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Tensions have remained high after hardline Israeli nationalists arrived the compound to mark what they call "Jerusalem Day" , the day East Jerusalem was occupied during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, May 10, 2021. (AP)

Tensions have also been fuelled by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians clash with at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City. (AP)

Israel's attorney-general secured a deferment on Sunday of a Supreme Court hearing on Monday in the long-running evictions case that had threatened to stoke more violence.

Israeli police detain a Palestinian at Al Aqsa compound, May 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies