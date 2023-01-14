Fast News

The United States and Britain urged Tehran to stand down on "possibly imminent" plans to execute an Iranian-British dual national accused of spying.

Iranian state media said Thursday that 61-year-old Akbari had once been a high-level intelligence official with the country's defence and security establishment. (AFP Archive)

Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported, after sentencing him to death on charges of spying for Britain.

"Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption on earth and extensive action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service ... was executed,” Mizan said in a tweet on Saturday,

It accused him of receiving 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said earlier that Iran must not follow through with the execution of Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defence minister.

Britain had described the death sentence as politically motivated and called for his immediate release.

The United States had also joined Britain in calling for Tehran to stand down on "possibly imminent" plans to execute Akbari.

Iranian state media says British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, who is in detention and sentenced to death for spying, played a role in 2020 assassination of country's top nuclear scientist. Simon McGregor-Wood has more pic.twitter.com/UokNTuwQbJ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 12, 2023

Politically motivated

US diplomat Vedant Patel said on Friday that "the charges against Alireza Akbari and his sentencing were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable."

"We are greatly disturbed by the reports that Mr Akbari was drugged, tortured while in custody, interrogated for thousands of hours and forced to make false concessions," Patel said.

Iranian state media said on Thursday that 61-year-old Akbari had once been a high-level intelligence official with the country's defence and security establishment.

Top British diplomat James Cleverly earlier this week urged Iran to halt Akbari's execution, which he has also called "politically motivated."

