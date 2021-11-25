Fast News

Iraqis are returning home on voluntary repatriation flights from Belarus, where thousands of people have camped on the border hoping to enter the EU.

On November 18, a total of 431 Iraqis were flown back home from Belarus. (AA)

Two Iraqi planes have taken off for Belarus in order to repatriate more than 600 Iraqis stuck on the ex-Soviet state's border with Poland.

Iraqi foreign ministry spokesperson Ahmed al Sahaf said a total of 617 people would be repatriated, the official Iraqi news agency reported on Thursday.

The first plane was due to land in Erbil in northern Iraq after midnight, head of foreign media relations in the Kurdish Regional Government Lawk Ghafuri, said.

Hundreds of Iraqis, most of them Kurds, returned home last week on a voluntary repatriation flight from Belarus, where thousands of migrants have camped on the border for weeks hoping to enter the European Union.

Pushing migrants back

Most said they had spent their savings, sold valuables and even took loans to escape economic hardship in Iraq and start a new life in the EU, but they never made it across the border.

The West accuses Belarus of bringing in would-be migrants – mostly from the Middle East – under the false pretence that they will be to cross into EU members Poland and Lithuania.

Belarus has denied the claim and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants.

Aid groups say at least 11 migrants have died on both sides of the border since the crisis began in the summer, and have criticised the Polish government over its policy of pushing migrants back.

Source: AFP