The Israeli police and military have taken precautions by arresting dozens of suspects and boosting military presence in the area, following a deadly incident.

Last night, a lone gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in Neve Yaakov, an illegal Jewish settler neighbourhood, before being shot dead by Israeli police. (AFP)

The Israeli military said it is boosting forces in the occupied West Bank, a day after a Palestinian gunman shot seven people dead near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

"Following an IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria (West Bank) Division with an additional battalion," the military said on Saturday.

Israel police has said they arrested dozens of Palestinians following one of the deadliest attacks in Jerusalem in years.

Police identified the gunman as a 21-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, the sector of the city annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six-Day War.

There has been no indication that he had prior involvement in militant activity or was a member of an established Palestinian armed group.

He was killed by police following a brief chase after the shooting.

Israeli security forces arrest 42 after Jerusalem synagogue shooting, boost forces in occupied West Bank.

Arrested for questioning

In a statement, police said they had arrested "42 people for questioning" overnight, "some of them members of the terrorist's family".

Others detained included residents of the gunman's neighbourhood, police said.

In a separate statement, police said the force had been placed on the "highest level" of alert following the attack in "Neve Yaakov" neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.

Israel's police chief Kobi Shabtai called the shooting "one of the worst attacks (Israel) has encountered in recent years."

