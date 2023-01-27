Fast News

Sources in Hamas-governed Gaza, blockaded by Israel since 2005 from land, sea and air, say there have been 15 strikes, with no casualties reported.

Palestinians in Gaza stage demonstration to protest killings of 10 Palestinians in occupied West Bank by Israeli troops. (AA)

Israel has launched air strikes on besieged Gaza after reporting rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, as tensions rise following the deadliest army raid on the occupied West Bank where Israel killed 10 Palestinians including a woman.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is currently striking in the Gaza strip," an Israeli army statement read on Friday.

Security sources in Hamas governed Gaza, blockaded by Israel since 2005 from land, sea and air, told the AFP news agency there had been 15 strikes, with no one reported wounded.

The strikes came after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday led to the largest single death toll in years of fighting.

Tensions flared after Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians during the raid on the flashpoint town of Jenin.

Palestine announced three days of mourning.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority [PA], told reporters several hours after the raid that the Palestinian leadership had ordered a halt to the ties that Palestinian security forces maintain with Israel in a shared effort to contain Palestinian resistance movements.

Thursday's fatalities bring the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank so far this year to 30, most of whom were shot by Israeli forces.

The raid comes after similar raids in 2022 — the deadliest year across the Palestinian territory since the United Nations records began in 2005.

READ MORE: Blinken to visit Mideast as Palestine mourns killings by Israel

READ MORE: Deadliest Israeli raid in West Bank in 20 years kills 10 Palestinians



Elderly woman among victims of raid on Jenin refugee camp as Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of massacre and says it is cutting off security cooperation with Jewish state pic.twitter.com/IJBbdItRLV — TRT World (@trtworld) January 26, 2023

Source: AFP