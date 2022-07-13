Fast News

US President Joe Biden vows to deepen Israel's integration into the Middle East, while Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid says the US and Israel will hold talks on renewing a "global coalition" against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has described US President Joe Biden as “one of the best friends that Israel has ever known". (AFP)

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel, kicking off a high-stakes trip to the Middle East that Israel's leader says will involve holding talks on renewing a "global coalition" against Iran.

"I'm proud to say that our relationship with the State of Israel is deeper and stronger, in my view, than it’s ever been," Biden said upon his arrival on Wednesday, vowing to deepen Israel's integration into the Middle East.

"We'll continue to advance Israel's integration into the region," Biden added, before taking part in a tour highlighting Israel's advanced missile-defence systems.

Israelis rolled out the red carpet for the US President when he landed in Tel Aviv on Air Force One. He was greeted by a full array of politicians.

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid described Biden as "one of the best friends that Israel has ever known".

"We will discuss the need to renew a strong global coalition that will stop the Iranian nuclear programme," Lapid said.

This is Biden's 10th visit to the country. His first visit was in 1973, when he was a first-term US senator from Delaware. This is also his first visit to the Middle East as president.

READ MORE: What to expect from Biden’s inaugural Middle East trip

'Strategically consequential region'

Biden will spend two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the occupied West Bank.

Afterward, he will take a direct flight from Israel to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia — a first for an American president — on Friday for talks with Saudi officials and to attend a summit of Gulf allies.

US officials say the trip could produce more steps toward normalisation between Israel and Saudi Arabia, two of America's strongest allies in the region.

Biden's trip also aims to counter Iran, Russia and China's growing influence in the region.

"This trip will reinforce a vital American role in a strategically consequential region," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

Biden, under pressure at home to bring down soaring gasoline prices that have damaged his standing in public opinion polls, is expected to press Gulf allies to expand oil production to help bring down gasoline prices.

A centrepiece of Biden's visit will be the talks in Jeddah with Saudi leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden will meet Israeli leaders seeking to broaden cooperation against Iran and Palestinian leaders frustrated by Washington's failure to curb Israeli aggression.

Biden's talks with Abbas will mark the highest level of face-to-face contact between the US and the Palestinians since then-President Donald Trump took a tough approach to the Palestinians upon taking office in 2017.

READ MORE: Biden to meet Saudi king, crown prince in Mideast visit

Source: TRTWorld and agencies