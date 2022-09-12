Fast News

Israeli government advances efforts to block any nuclear deal with Iran and prevent the lifting of imposed sanctions on Tehran as PM Lapid travels to Europe.

Some Israeli commentators saw the remark as anticipating reluctance by US President Joe Biden to enter a deal close enough to the vote for Republican rivals to use it in their domestic campaigns against his Democratic Party. (AP Archive)

Israel does not anticipate a renewal of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers before the US mid-term elections in November, an Israeli official said, after European parties to the negotiations voiced frustration with Tehran.

Having supported then-US president Donald Trump's withdrawal from a 2015 Iranian nuclear deal which it deemed too limited, Israel has similarly been advocating against the re-entry sought by the current US administration.

On Saturday, Britain, France and Germany said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions after it tried to link a revival of the deal with a closure of UN watchdog probes into uranium traces at three of its nuclear sites.

Tehran called the European statement "unconstructive".

"At this point in time, it appears that a nuclear agreement with Iran will not be signed at least until after the (US) mid-term elections," the Israeli official told reporters on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

Briefing the Israeli cabinet on Sunday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid thanked the European powers "for their forthright stand".

"Israel is conducting a successful diplomatic drive to halt the nuclear deal and prevent the lifting of sanction on Iran," he said.

"It's not over yet. The road is long. But there are encouraging signs."

Lapid in Berlin

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Germany on Sunday in his latest diplomatic effort to persuade Western powers to ditch their tattered nuclear deal with the Jewish state's arch nemesis Iran.

A senior Israeli official told AFP news agency: "Our understanding is that there will be no return to the JCPOA at least until mid-November. We are working with our partners to develop a new strategy."

"It's important to continue to coordinate positions and to influence the European position. Germany has an important role in this," the official added.

Lapid is scheduled to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier before returning to Israel late Monday.

Iran, which denies seeking nuclear arms, has since the US walkout itself breached the 2015 deal with ramped-up uranium enrichment, a process that can create bomb fuel down the line.

Israel is not a party to the Vienna talks. But its worries about Iran and threats to take military action against its arch-foe if it deems diplomacy a dead end keep Western capitals attentive.

