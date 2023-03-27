Fast News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds talk with coalition members to suspend judicial overhaul plan amidst the looming threat of resignations from the coalition partners.

Netanyahu is expected to make announcement about the suspension of the judicial overhaul due to disputes among coalition members. (Ohad Zwigenberg / AP)

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said he would resign from the government if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu halts the judicial change plan.

Netanyahu held talks with his coalition government members to discuss obstacles hindering the suspension of the controversial judicial overhaul plan.

After hours-long deliberations, Netanyahu left his office on Monday afternoon to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in West Jerusalem, where thousands are demonstrating against the planned change.

According to Maariv newspaper, Netanyahu said he will announce the suspension of the judicial overhaul due to disputes among coalition members.

He is expected to make his announcement today.

Looming threat of resigns

For his part, Ben-Gvir, the head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, threatened to resign from the government if the judicial change was halted.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also threatened to resign, but he called for postponing the vote on the controversial plan in order to give room for dialogue with the opposition.

Tension escalated across Israel on Sunday after Netanyahu sacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his call for halting the judicial reform plan.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Gallant said he will remain in his position if Netanyahu revokes his dismissal decision.

Thousands of Israelis take to the streets in response to PM Netanyahu’s surprise sacking of his defence minister Yaov Gallant for challenging a controversial judicial overhaul plan https://t.co/jUA0vcUoUQ — TRT World (@trtworld) March 26, 2023

Embassies join strike

Israeli embassies worldwide have been instructed to join a strike on Monday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan, a workers' union letter seen by Reuters said.

The letter, citing a nationwide strike in Israel declared by the Histadrut labour federation, said Foreign Ministry activities in the country and abroad would be limited to emergency services.

"I am calling a general strike," Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David said in a televised address. "We have a mission to stop this legislative process and we will do it," he added, vowing to "continue to fight".

'Greater Danger'

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted late on Sunday that the country is "in greater danger than ever since the Yom Kippur War," a conflict that saw Israel fight against both Egypt and Syria.

He urged the government to engage in dialogue and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to revoke his sacking of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Volker Turk, the United Nations human rights chief, urges Israel to pause the reforms, saying he is concerned that "if passed, these changes risk weakening human rights protections for all."

In addition to the military, the planned judicial overhaul has drawn huge public protests for months, with demonstrators calling the plan a power grab by the government.

On trial for corruption, Netanyahu claims that his plan would enhance democracy and restore the balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies