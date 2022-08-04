Fast News

Israeli army detains 23 people as part of its arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank.

According to the institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs, there are currently 4,650 Palestinians held in jails in Israel. (AA Archive)

The Israeli army has arrested 23 Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank .

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement on Thursday that “the detainees are from the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem (south), Tulkarm, and Jenin (north)”.

The organisation also added that among the detainees, eight were from the Al-Ajouli family from Hebron.

These arrests "constitute the most prominent systematic and consistent policies implemented by the occupation authorities on a daily basis”, the statement said.

