Fast News

Israeli forces have raided the Jenin refugee camp and surrounded a home, with explosions heard and smoke seen from a cordoned area.

Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids on Palestinian areas, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians. (AA Archive)

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians and injured nine others in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Following a raid into the Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian medical teams found three bodies, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that nine people were injured.

The Israeli forces raided the refugee camp early on Wednesday and surrounded a home, according to eyewitnesses.

Explosions were heard and smoke was seen from the cordoned area around the dwelling, they added.

Clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians were also reported in the area.

Clashes have often erupted in recent Israeli raids on Palestinian areas, with Tel Aviv saying it is searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

READ MORE: Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

Source: AA