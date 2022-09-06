Fast News

Mohammed Musa Mohammed Sabaaneh, 29, is killed and 16 others are wounded in the raid in the occupied territory.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it illegally captured the territory from Jordan. (Reuters)

A Palestinian has been killed and 16 wounded after Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition.

"The outcome of the Israeli aggression on Jenin at dawn today: a 29-year-old martyr and 16 wounded with bullets and shrapnel were admitted to hospitals," the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the dead man as Mohammed Musa Mohammed Sabaaneh, 29.

The Israeli army said it entered Jenin overnight "in order to demolish the residence" of the alleged perpetrator of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv in April.

Human rights activists say Israel's policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.

READ MORE: Emigres flock to Palestine as Israel prepares to impose 'draconian' rules

100 Palestinians killed

Around 100 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, the Palestinian Health Ministry says.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the raids.

On Monday, the Israeli military published its final conclusions into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, saying she was likely to have been unintentionally shot by an Israeli soldier.

Abu Akleh, a US-Palestinian citizen, was shot dead on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin in circumstances that remain disputed.

Her killing triggered international outrage.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it illegally captured the territory from Jordan.

READ MORE: Israel approves plan to construct more settlement units in East Jerusalem

Source: AFP