Insight

A Palestinian protester was killed and 46 others wounded in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli police used brute force to disperse a large demonstration against Israel's bombardment of Gaza.

A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israel protest over a cross-border violence between Palestinian militants in Gaza and the Israeli military, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on May 18, 2021. (Reuters)

At least one Palestinian protester has been killed and dozens more wounded after Israeli police opened fire at a large demonstration in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The ministry identified the deceased as 25-year-old Muhammad Hamid. It said 46 others were wounded, including 16 with bullet wounds.

Thousands of Palestinians staged rallies in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday to protest the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The rallies came amid a general strike staged across the occupied territory and Palestinian towns in Israel, in what organizers termed as a “day of anger” over Israeli assaults.

"The Palestinian people proved to be united against oppression, occupation and aggression," Tawfiq Tirawi, a member of Fatah’s Central Committee, said during a rally in central Ramallah.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral procession for a 17-year-old Palestinian, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in Hebron on Monday.

Palestinians also staged a protest near Israel-controlled Huwara checkpoint in Nablus to demand an end to Israeli attacks in Gaza.

READ MORE: Israeli strikes target Gaza health infrastructure, sole Covid lab

Israeli security force members detain a Palestinian protester during a demonstration held by Palestinians to show their solidarity amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Jerusalem’s Old City. (Reuters)

Protests around the world

Over the weekend thousands gathered in major cities across the United States to support Palestinians as Israel's military launches massive airstrikes on Gaza and the death toll mounts.

In Canada a pro-Palestinian march turned violent after it was reported that members from the Jewish Defence League, a group that has been designated as terrorist organisation by the United State provoked protestors.

(1/4) We ask @TorontoPolice to investigate the incident in the video below, where members of the JDL appear to have instigated a violent altercation. pic.twitter.com/CVYw8r3anq — NCCM (@nccm) May 17, 2021

Large pro-Palestinian protests were also seen in the Polish capital Warsaw and in Italy's city of Milan all marching in solidarity with the Palestinians and in protest against the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Jerusalem.

Rare moment of collective Palestinian action

Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories went on strike in a rare collective action against Israel’s policies on Tuesday as Israeli strikes rained down on civilians in Gaza.

With the Israeli war on Gaza showing no sign of abating and truce efforts apparently stalled, the general strike and expected protests could again widen the conflict after a spasm of communal violence in Israel and protests across the occupied West Bank last week.

Tuesday’s airstrikes by Israel toppled a six-story civilian building that housed libraries and educational centres belonging to the Islamic University, leaving behind a massive mound of rebar and concrete slabs.

Desks, office chairs, books and computer wires could be seen in the debris. Residents sifted through the rubble, searching for their belongings.

A top view shows the remains of a six-story civilian building which was destroyed by an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)

Mass arrests of Palestinians

Israeli forces have detained 1,700 Palestinians since April 13, according to a Palestinian NGO on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said more than 400 people were arrested in occupied East Jerusalem and 450 others in other areas across the occupied West Bank.

According to the statement, more than 850 Palestinians citizens of Israel were arrested by Israeli police since May 9.

The Israeli army staged a military attack on Gaza starting May 10 during which 217 Palestinians have been killed, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,442 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In the West Bank, 22 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

Ten Israelis have also been killed by Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza.

The tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

READ MORE: US approves $735M weapon sale to Israel as missiles bombard Gaza

Source: TRTWorld and agencies