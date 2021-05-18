Fast News

Israeli war planes target critical infrastructure, homes and hospitals in Gaza as the brutal assault enters the ninth day.

Israel is targeting health facilities in the besieged Gaza, including the Health Ministry building as the brutal assault enters a ninth day, displacing over 4,000 Palestinians.

The death toll stands at 212, including 61 children, with 1,400 people wounded, Gaza Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Gaza residents counted 60 Israeli strikes overnight. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the overnight strikes.

Israeli missile attacks on Ghazi Al Shawwa building in Rimal neighbourhood killed two people, including a child, on Monday. The office of Qatar's Red Crescent in the building was hit, officials said.

The Al Remal clinic and the administrative building of the ministry were also partially destroyed, Gaza Health Ministry said.

Al Remal clinic was Gaza's only Covid-19 laboratory.

Medical personnel at the ministry were wounded, some critically, the Hamas-governed enclave's deputy health minister Yousef Abu al Rish told reporters.

The Israeli military's chief spokesperson, Brigadier General Hidai Zilberman, said it was continuing to operate in Gaza following a target list for the coming 24 hours.

The Israeli military has pummelled Gaza with air strikes since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory. Israel opened up an artillery warfront on Friday.

Gaza is now facing critical shortages of food, medical supplies and fuel, with the UN and other NGOs asking for urgent support to provide much needed aid.

Palestine refugee children play at in the school yard of the UNRWA Salah Eddin School in Gaza.



Their families are among the 42,000 Palestinians seeking refuge in UNRWA shelters after their displacement following airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.



📸: © 2021 UNRWA Photo pic.twitter.com/8CVCUoaPEK — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 17, 2021

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Qidra said Israeli strikes "threaten to undermine the efforts of the health ministry in the face of the Covid pandemic".

The raids "stopped screening tests... at the central laboratory", he added.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in Gaza has been among the highest in the world, at 28 percent.

Israeli air strikes and shelling have damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and entirely destroyed one health facility, the World Health Organization said in a new report.

Nearly half of all essential drugs in the territory have run out.

It said the bombing of key roads, including those leading to the main Al Shifa Hospital, has hindered the movement of ambulances and supply vehicles.

Over 42,000 displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in UN schools in Gaza, which was already struggling to cope with a coronavirus outbreak.

Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli strike on the building housing its Red Crescent office.

The targeting of humanitarian and media institutions is a clear violation of international law, against humanitarian norms and values, the ministry said in a statement.

“Qatar calls on the international community to condemn this sinful act and to exert further efforts to put an end to Israeli’s continuous crimes in the occupied territories, and to protect civilians, journalists, medical practitioners, and humanitarian workers,” the statement added.

'Death could come at any moment'

Hospitals in the poverty-stricken territory, which has been under Israeli blockade for almost 15 years, have been overwhelmed by patients.

Israel's barrage of Gaza overnight set the dark sky ablaze over the crowded, coastal enclave as multiple strikes crashed into buildings shortly after midnight.

Gaza resident Roba Abu al Awf, 20, had braced for a rough night. "We have nothing to do but sit at home," she said. "Death could come at any moment, the bombing is crazy and indiscriminate."

Israeli fire has cratered roads and battered crucial infrastructure, causing blackouts and leading the electricity authority on Monday to warn it only had enough fuel left to provide power for another two to three days.

Biden stops short of demanding truce

Tuesday's emergency UNSC session, the fourth since the conflict escalated, was called after the United States, a key Israel ally, blocked the adoption of a joint statement calling for a halt to the violence for the third time in a week on Monday.

US President Joe Biden, having resisted joining other world leaders and much of his own Democratic party in calling for an immediate end to hostilities, told Netanyahu on Monday night he backs a ceasefire but stopped short of demanding a truce.

Biden's comments on a ceasefire were open-ended, and similar to previous administration statements of support in principle for a cease-fire.

The Biden administration has declined so far to publicly criticise Israel’s part in the fighting or send a top-level envoy to the region

That's in contrast to demands from dozens of Democratic lawmakers and others for an immediate halt by both sides.

Netanyahu told Israeli security officials late on Monday that Israel would “continue to strike targets” in Gaza “as long as necessary in order to return calm and security to all Israeli citizens.”

Biden's administration on Monday also approved the potential sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Israel.

Israel is also trying to contain inter-communal violence between Jews and Palestinians in Israel, as well as unrest in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian authorities say Israeli forces have killed 20 Palestinians since May 10.

Israel’s attacks on Gaza follow spiking tensions in occupied Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israeli police deployed heavy-handed tactics against Palestinian worshippers in and around Al Aqsa Mosque in the last week of the holy month.

A major flashpoint in recent days has been a court case that could end with Palestinian families evicted from occupied East Jerusalem homes in Sheikh Jarrah claimed by Jewish settlers.

If the court rules for the settlers, Palestinians living in the neighbourhood would be displaced for a second time, the first was when they were moved into Sheikh Jarrah as refugees by Jordan in the 1950s.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies