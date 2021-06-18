Fast News

At least three Palestinians wounded following Israeli police using rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Al Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police are seen near the Dome of the Rock at the compound that houses Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem on June 18, 2021. (Reuters)

At least three Palestinians and one journalist have been injured when Israeli police stormed courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque compound, expelling worshipers and opening fire on them with rubber bullets.

Palestinians were protesting after the Friday prayer at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem against insults used by far-right Jews against Prophet Muhammad.

The slurs were used at a controversial "Jerusalem Flag Parade" at Damascus Gate on June 15.

Israeli police gathered at Al Aqsa and firing at the Palestinian protesters with rubber bullets, Anadolu Agency reporters on the site reported.

In a separate protest, the Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 47 people were injured after Israeli police confronted Palestinian protesters in northern occupied West Bank.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

The Old City became a flashpoint site earlier in the Muslim month of Ramadan where Israeli police used force against Palestinians protesting against forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.

Israeli aggression against Palestinians at Al Aqsa in Ramadan also triggered protests, resulting in a war on besieged Gaza more than 250 Palestinians, including 65 children, were killed.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire came after 11 days of Israeli air strikes but was recently broken when Israel launched a new air assault over Gaza's sending incendiary balloons across the border.

This is a developing story and will be updated

