Wednesday's was the first Israeli strike in the Palestinian enclave since a ceasefire ended 11 days of war last month that killed some 260 Palestinians.

Explosions light up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on June 16, 2021. (AFP)

Israel has launched air strikes on besieged Gaza, the first Israeli strike in the Palestinian enclave since a ceasefire ended 11 days of war last month.

The strikes came early on Wednesday as far-right Israeli settlers marched in occupied East Jerusalem followed by incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel, security sources and witnesses said.

The air strikes marked the first major flare-up between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza since a ceasefire on May 21 ended 11 days of war that killed 260 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities, and 13 people in Israel, the police and army there said.

🚨#Breaking: After today’s provocative March of Israeli flags in occupied #Jerusalem, Israel is NOW bombing #Gaza (1:00 am local #Palestine time) It appears that Israeli once again has violated international law and broken the terms of the “ceasefire”. #GazaUnderAttack @UN https://t.co/61zpifIPMy — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) June 15, 2021

Far-right march

A Hamas radio station said an Israeli aircraft attacked a Palestinian training camp in the Gaza. Israeli military confirmed striking Gaza enclave.

In a statement, it said that it was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza".

Israeli fire brigade said balloons from Gaza caused some 20 blazes in open fields in communities near the frontier.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, had threatened to take military action in response to a controversial flag march organised by Israeli far-right settlers in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had said in the past that the Israeli government should not tolerate incendiary balloons, and must retaliate as if Hamas had fired rockets into Israel.

"Things will be different now! Netanyahu is gone".



Naftali Bennett changed the guard in #Israel, and is literally now bombing #Gaza. Imagine that. The guy who brags about killing Arabs is killing more Arabs. — Dr Tallha Abdulrazaq (@DrTalAbdulrazaq) June 15, 2021

