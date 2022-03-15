Fast News

Two Palestinians, Nader Rayan and Alaa Shaham, have been shot and killed by Israeli forces during military raids, which also left at least nine other Palestinians injured.

Israeli forces have claimed that they entered Balata to arrest a suspect who had an M-16 assault rifle in his possession. (AP)

Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians and wounded nine others during separate raids in the occupied West Bank.

Nader Rayan, 17, on Tuesday was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at the Balata refugee camp, near the city of Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Three more Palestinians were wounded in the raid, with one of them in critical condition, according to the WAFA news agency.

Israeli border police said forces raided Balata to arrest a suspect who they alleged had an M-16 assault rifle in his possession.

As the Israeli troops left, a group of Palestinians reacted to the raid, throwing stones at them.

The police claimed that a Palestinian "terrorist" had been killed, "who fired at our troops who responded and killed him". There were no reports of any injuries among the Israeli troops.

In another raid at the Qalandia refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, the Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian man identified as Alaa Shaham, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israeli soldiers injured at least six more Palestinians in the Qalandia raid, the ministry added.

Israel illegally captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestinians want the territory returned in accordance with international law to form the main part of their future state.

Israel says its military and police operations are aimed at combating terrorism, while the Palestinians view them as a means of maintaining a nearly 55-year military occupation that shows no sign of ending.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies