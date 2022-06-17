Fast News

Soldiers target a car in northern refugee town of Jenin, killing three passengers and wounding eight others, Palestinian media report, sparking angry protests.

House of Palestinian fighter Diaa Hamrasheh is pictured before Israeli forces blew up the house near Jenin earlier this month, provoking angry protests. (Reuters)

Israeli troops have shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry and local media said.

The ministry did not say how the casualties occurred in early Friday's incident but Palestinian media quoted witnesses as saying Israeli troops opened fire at a car in the northern refugee town of Jenin and killed three passengers.

Palestine’s state TV named the victims: Baraa Lahluh, Laith Abu Srour and Yousef Salah.

Heavy exchanges of gunfire were reported before the incident involving the car.

Afterward, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.

This was the vehicle that the Occupation forces targeted with a barrage of live ammunition during the Jenin raid.#SahabatPalestina_ID pic.twitter.com/QPVVEWoF6B — ❀ 𝑀𝑦 𝑛𝑎𝑚𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑇 ❀ (@Just__T__06) June 17, 2022

Anger in West Bank

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which storms Palestinian-controlled parts of the occupied West Bank to arrest suspects.

Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital, chanting slogans of "God is Great" and calling for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers and walking through the town in a spontaneous protest.

In front of the government hospital in #Jenin, after three martyrs were shot by the occupation army pic.twitter.com/KpIkL1wakL — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) June 17, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies