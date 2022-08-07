Fast News

The latest Israeli aggression on Gaza has left at least 43 Palestinians dead, including 15 children.

The United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, has called for an immediate halt of escalation and violence in Gaza. (AFP)

Palestine's Islamic Jihad in Gaza have confirmed that they agreed to a Cairo-brokered truce after three days of intense aggression by Israel that has left at least 41 Palestinians in Gaza dead.

"A short while ago the wording of the Egyptian truce agreement was reached, which contains Egypt's commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners, (Bassem) al Saadi and (Khalil) Awawdeh," senior Islamic Jihad member Mohammad al Hindi said in a statement on Sunday.

The ceasefire is to start at 23:30 local time (20:30GMT), sources told Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Israeli aggression against Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque:



- Condemns attacks against civilians in Gaza

- Fanatic Jewish groups raided Al Aqsa Mosque which is under protection of Israeli police

- Calls on Israeli government not to allow such actions pic.twitter.com/SpoXFUitBw — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 7, 2022

Dozens of Palestinians killed

At least 43 Palestinians were reported dead on Sunday, including 15 children, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest Israeli aggression since Friday has also left at least 311 civilians wounded, said the health authorities in Gaza, where several buildings were reduced to rubble.

Meanwhile, the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, called for an immediate halt to escalation and violence in Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, Hastings said Gaza's humanitarian situation "is already dire and can only worsen" with the current escalation.

“Hostilities must stop to avoid more deaths and injuries of civilians in Gaza and Israel,” she added.

The humanitarian coordinator reiterated the UN appeal to all sides "for an immediate de-escalation and halt to violence to avoid destructive ramifications, particularly for civilians."

READ MORE: Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex

Source: TRTWorld and agencies