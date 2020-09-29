Fast News

Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah was flown to the US on July 23 to complete treatment after undergoing a "successful surgery" at a hospital in Kuwait City.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah is widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwait's foreign policy. (Reuters)

Kuwait's 91-year-old ruler, Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, has died in the United States, state media and officials have said.

The ailing emir was flown to the US on July 23 to complete treatment after undergoing a "successful surgery" at a hospital in Kuwait City.

In September 2019, the emir underwent medical tests shortly after arriving in the United States, leading to a cancellation of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

The emir, who has ruled the oil-rich Gulf state since 2006, had his appendix removed in 2002, two years after having a pacemaker fitted.

In 2007, he underwent urinary tract surgery in the US.

His half-brother and crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, will "temporarily" take on a number of functions. Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah is 83 years old.

Mediation roles

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that's slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

It has been a staunch US ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein.

Today, Kuwait hosts some 13,500 American troops, many at Camp Arifjan south of Kuwait City, which is also home to the forward command of US Army Central.

Al Sabah, a longtime foreign minister for Kuwait, has drawn praise during his rule for hosting donation drives for both war-torn Iraq and Syria.

He also has been the lead negotiator in trying to resolve a years-long boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations over a political dispute.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies